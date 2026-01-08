Wytrwal Industries Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of its Family Energy Affiliate

Wytrwal Industries

Veteran owned consulting firm honors a 100 year family legacy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wytrwal Industries Holding Company , LLC (“Wytrwal Industries”) is honored to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of its former energy affiliate, the M.J. Wytrwal Coal and Oil Company in New York.“My great-grandfather was the quintessential immigrant to America. He emigrated from Prussia to America, through Ellis Island, and landed in the anthracite coal mines of Scranton, Pennsylvania as a young teenager in the late 1800s. He moved to New York shortly thereafter and was involved in numerous entrepreneurial ventures that led to his formation of a successful oil and coal company in 1926,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., the Founder and CEO of Wytrwal Industries.The story of Michael J. Wytrwal is representative of millions of immigrants to America from Europe, Africa, Asia, and Latin America since the nation’s founding nearly 250 years ago. Immigrants came here seeking freedom and economic opportunity. They worked hard for themselves and their families. America and the rest of the world is a better place because of their efforts.“It is a tremendous honor and a unique challenge for the current form of our company to continue on the traditions of our family and the former affiliate founded by MJW, and to serve as advisors, consultants, and investors in a range of energy and natural resource concerns in oil, natural gas, coal, copper, rare earth elements, and other natural resources. Today is a special day to issue this press release after just having participated in the annual Energy, Clean Tech, and Utilities Conference hosted by Goldman Sachs here in South Florida this week,” Luzine added.About Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLCWytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC is a Female & Hispanic, and Veteran owned business that provides professional consulting and advisory services focused on finance, economics, and analytics with a special emphasis on technology, energy, natural resources, and commodities in the global emerging markets – including critical defense metals. It provides advanced economic and financial analysis and solutions for private and public sector clients – including the Department of War, U.S. Special Operations Command (“SOCOM”), and other public agencies.The company also serves as a sub-advisor to the Ticonderoga Strategic Fund, L.P., a hybrid venture capital and private equity fund focused on national security, aerospace, and technology firms. The firm is a venture investor in start-ups such as Jedburgh, LLC, Adirondack Airlines, LLC, and Ausable Funds International, LLC.The Wytrwal name has roots in New York’s Mohawk Valley that date back to the 1800s with interests in commodities, coal, oil, real estate, consumer goods, textiles, banking, and defense.

