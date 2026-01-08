SCCG Partners with ReelLink to Bring Online Casino Innovation to Land-Based Casinos and Unlock Floor Flexibility

SCCG Partners with ReelLink to Bring Online Casino Innovation to the Land-Based Casinos and Unlock a New Generation of Floor Flexibility

For years, operators have been searching for a way to modernize their floors without taking on hardware risk, regulatory uncertainty, or operational complexity. ReelLink delivers exactly that.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, today announced a strategic partnership with ReelLink by Swiss Casinos, an operator-built, first-of-its-kind technology that enables online casino game content to be streamed directly onto physical slot machines using existing casino infrastructure.

Through this partnership, SCCG will support ReelLink’s expansion across regulated gaming markets in North America. ReelLink fundamentally changes how land-based casinos evolve their floors by allowing operators to refresh game content instantly, expand beyond single-game cabinets, and deliver hybrid digital-to-physical player experiences—without requiring new hardware or disrupting existing regulatory frameworks.

ReelLink is already live in the highly regulated casino market in Switzerland and integrates directly with a casino’s existing management and compliance systems, enabling certified online games to be deployed to approved slot machines in seconds. This software-driven approach gives operators the speed and flexibility of iGaming while preserving the security, compliance, and economics of the traditional casino floor. The technology also enables a unified player journey, aligning online and on-property gameplay to strengthen loyalty, increase engagement, and extend player lifetime value.

“ReelLink represents a major leap forward for land-based casino innovation,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “For years, operators have been searching for a way to modernize their floors without taking on hardware risk, regulatory uncertainty, or operational complexity. ReelLink delivers exactly that—a true bridge between online gaming innovation and the physical casino environment. We’re excited to partner with the ReelLink team and bring this technology to operators worldwide.”

“As the largest multi-channel casino operator in Switzerland, we invest heavily in delivering a seamless and compelling omni-channel experience for our players,” noted Marcel Tobler, CEO of Swiss Casinos. For a long time, land-based casinos have been structurally limited in their ability to innovate content at the pace of online gaming. With ReelLink we solve this challenge by bringing online game innovation directly onto the casino floor without adding hardware complexity or compromising regulatory standards.”

“We are excited to partner with SCCG and benefit from their strong market position and deep expertise in the U.S. gaming landscape,” added Deborah Conte Santoro, Managing Director of ReelLink. “Their regulatory knowledge and commercial reach make them an ideal partner as we scale ReelLink internationally and introduce a new way for online and land-based gaming to converge. SCCG will collaborate closely with the ReelLink commercial team, led by Marcela Torres and Ann-Kathrin Baumgardt, to support business development initiatives.”

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward software-driven casino floors and flexible content strategies that allow operators to evolve continuously. By enabling online game libraries to power physical slot machines, ReelLink gives casinos a future-proof foundation to attract new audiences, maximize floor performance, and unlock new revenue opportunities—while maintaining the trust of regulators and players alike.

Visit ReelLink live at ICE Barcelona, from 19th to 21st January at Wazdan Stand, Booth Nr. 2Y50.

About ReelLink by Swiss Casinos

ReelLink is a first-of-its-kind gaming technology developed by Swiss Casinos that enables online casino games to be streamed directly to physical slot machines. Designed to work with existing hardware and casino management systems, ReelLink allows operators to deploy, switch, and manage game content instantly while maintaining regulatory compliance. By bridging online and land-based gaming, ReelLink empowers casinos to modernize their floors, expand game offerings, and deliver seamless player experiences. https://www.reellink.com/



About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

