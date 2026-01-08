Auditor General DeFoor Announces County Children & Youth Agency Audits Released in Fourth Quarter of 2025

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today released compliance audits of 5 county children and youth services agencies performed during the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Our audits ensure that counties are properly using state funds to protect at-risk children,” Auditor General DeFoor said.

By law, the department audits the fiscal reports that CYS County agencies submit to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) which document how state funds are used to protect children.

The audit reports, which were shared with counties and DHS upon completion, are available online using the links provided below:

Butler County Children and Youth Services

Cambria County Children and Youth Agency

Cameron County Children and Youth Agency

Carbon County Children and Youth Agency

Indiana County Children and Youth Agency

Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov