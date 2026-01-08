One Injured in North Country Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

January 8, 2026



Colebrook, NH – On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, rescue personnel responded to Corridor Trail 18 in Colebrook for a report of a male who had sustained injuries in a snowmobile crash.

At approximately 11:46 a.m., dispatch centers received a 911 call regarding an injured male who was involved in a snowmobile crash. The operator and his riding group were located on corridor Trail 18 near Fish Hatchery Road in Colebrook. Northern Border Dispatch notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS and Colebrook Fire Department while NH State Police Troop F notified a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer.

The male operator involved was identified as Douglas Vizard, 57, of Needham, MA. Witness statements and scene evaluation indicate that Vizard was travelling west on Corridor Trail 18 in Colebrook when he failed to negotiate a turn before a small bridge. Vizard struck a tree and was ejected from his snowmobile. Vizard’s riding companions immediately rendered aid and called for assistance. With the aid of the Colebrook Fire Department’s Argo (a specialized off-road vehicle), Vizard was taken from the scene of the crash to an awaiting 45th Parallel Ambulance. Vizard was evaluated by 45th Parallel EMS staff before being transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for further treatment of his injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.