Peli Launches the 9730 Remote Area Lighting System: Powerful, Portable and Safer for the Field
New 4,800-lumen lighting system delivers 18+ hours of runtime and improved safety for industrial, emergency and defence operations.
The new system represents a significant upgrade to previous RALS models, improving both illumination and operational efficiency. With its rechargeable battery, the 9730 RALS eliminates the need for fuel-powered generators, making it a cleaner, quieter and more cost-effective choice. This transition helps reduce emissions, minimise downtime and improve safety on-site.
Engineered for industrial, emergency, law enforcement and military use, the 9730 RALS provides reliable, portable lighting for temporary work areas, command posts and inspections. Its removable light head allows multiple setups, including tripod mounting for wider coverage. The rear-facing puddle light improves ground visibility, reducing trip risks in dark environments. Compact and weighing 8.3 kg, the 9730 is easy to transport and deploy, with an IP-rated waterproof build for durability in harsh conditions.
Compared to earlier models, the 9730 RALS offers a 1,500-lumen boost and 18+ hours of runtime, while reducing weight by nearly 20%. It is RoHS and CE certified, reflecting Peli’s commitment to product safety, environmental compliance and long-term reliability.
“With the 9730 RALS, we are taking portable lighting to a new level,” said Ebru Doyuran, Product Marketing Manager at Peli. “It delivers longer performance, lighter weight and greater safety, enabling professionals to work more efficiently and sustainably wherever their mission takes them.”
For more information on the 9730 RALS, please visit www.peli.com.
