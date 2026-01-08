Finding for Recovery Issued Against Solon Part-Time Employee Who Was Improperly Compensated by City and County for Same Working Hours

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $2,465.68 was issued Thursday against a part-time program coordinator for the City of Solon in Cuyahoga County after an investigation confirmed she was paid by both the city and the county for the same working hours.

The total against Morgan McParland was included in an audit of the city’s finances from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024. The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

McParland was hired in March 2024 as a part-time coordinator for the city recreation department’s Blue Ribbon Adapted Recreation Program. At the time, she was also working full-time for the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The city’s human resources department noted some unusual patterns in McParland’s time sheets. An investigation identified 76.55 hours when McParland was being compensated for both her city and county jobs, amounting to $2,465.68 in improper pay.

###

