3Dhealth Launches Custom Build of 3Dperspectives

A purpose-built intelligence platform redefining strategic physician workforce planning

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3Dhealth, the definitive partner for hospitals and health systems navigating the complexities of Provider Development Planning, today announced the launch of a custom build of 3Dperspectives, a proprietary intelligence platform created exclusively for healthcare leaders seeking strategic clarity in physician workforce planning.Following a successful design phase, development begins this month with a projected 16-week build timeline. Once complete, 3Dperspectives will integrate 3Dhealth’s proprietary data and analytics - powered by 3Dhealth's data engines - into a single, intuitive environment. The platform is designed to deliver dynamic insights that support Provider Development Planning, Community Need Assessments, and systemwide strategic initiatives.“At 3Dhealth, we believe every community deserves access to the right physicians,” said Ron Flower, President and Chief Executive Officer of 3Dhealth. “3Dperspectives was built to think the way healthcare leaders do, uniting data precision, strategic context, and intuitive design to illuminate opportunity and guide confident decision-making.”Rather than adapting a pre-packaged business intelligence tool, 3Dhealth made a deliberate choice to pursue a custom-built solution - one engineered for the realities of healthcare strategy and the complexity of provider planning. The decision reflects the firm’s commitment to building tools that go beyond dashboards, enabling hospitals and health systems to align physician supply, market demand, and organizational priorities in one integrated view.3Dperspectives draws on 3Dhealth’s rigorously modeled national datasets and methodologies, refined through more than two decades of workforce planning experience. Every visualization is designed for decision clarity, helping executives interpret provider need, capacity, and opportunity at a glance. Each implementation will be tailored to reflect the nuances of a client’s service lines, geography, and growth strategy, recognizing that effective provider planning is never one-size-fits-all.With 3Dperspectives, healthcare leaders will gain a dynamic, interactive view of their physician workforce landscape, combining analytical depth with executive-level usability. Leadership teams can quantify physician need and demand by specialty, anticipate workforce change, model “what-if” scenarios, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.“The custom development of 3Dperspectives represents more than a product evolution, it’s the next step in our 24-year commitment to helping hospitals and health systems plan with precision, confidence, and purpose,” added Flower. “Our clients don’t just gain access to data, they gain a strategic perspective that helps align resources, strengthen networks, and meet community need.”For more than two decades, 3Dhealth has helped hospitals and health systems plan smarter, align better, and recruit strategically. By investing in a purpose-built platform, the firm is extending that mission, ensuring its clients not only see their provider landscape clearly, but also act on it with foresight and confidence.About 3Dhealth3Dhealth is the definitive partner for hospitals and health systems navigating the complexities of Provider Development Planning. The firm combines the industry’s most accurate data, proven methodology, and expert insight to deliver planning that’s not just smart, but actionable. Powered by its data engines and 3Dperspectives, 3Dhealth equips healthcare leaders with the data, tools, and strategy to ensure every community has access to the right physicians. Learn more at www.3dhealthinc.com

