Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,268 in the last 365 days.

Chinese National Charged with Unlawfully Photographing Air Force Base and Vital Military Equipment

Qilin Wu, 35, a Chinese National, charged by complaint with one count of taking photographs of a vital military installation and military equipment without authorization, in violation of U.S. law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chinese National Charged with Unlawfully Photographing Air Force Base and Vital Military Equipment

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.