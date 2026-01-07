Justice Department Sues California Cities Over Natural Gas Bans

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against two California cities over their ordinances banning natural gas infrastructure and appliances in new construction.

As detailed in the complaint, filed Monday in the Northern District of California, the City of Morgan Hill’s and the City of Petaluma’s natural gas bans drive up energy costs for consumers and weaken American energy dominance. These policies reflect a radical effort to outlaw federally regulated gas stoves, furnaces, water heaters, dryers, and other appliances that American families rely on every day to cook their meals and heat and run their homes.

“These natural gas bans hurt American families and are outright illegal” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Alongside the Department of Energy, the Department of Justice is working around the clock to end radical environmentalist policies, restore common sense, and unleash American energy.”

“Especially during winter, Americans deserve reliable, affordable energy,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate. “Radical local efforts to undermine American energy dominance must be stopped.”

The complaint asks the court to declare that the cities’ natural gas bans are preempted by federal law and enter a permanent injunction against their enforcement. And it is the latest action from the Justice Department fighting back against state and local overreach. Earlier this year, the Department filed in support of a challenge to New York City’s similar natural gas ban.

Read the full complaint here.