Leader of Washington Highlands Fentanyl Conspiracy Sentenced to More than 13 Years on Narcotics, Weapons Counts

Kahlil G. Felder, 41, of the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 157 months in prison for operating a fentanyl distribution network based in the Washington Highlands neighborhood in Southeast, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

