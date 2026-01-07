Leader of Washington Highlands Fentanyl Conspiracy Sentenced to More than 13 Years on Narcotics, Weapons Counts

Kahlil G. Felder, 41, of the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 157 months in prison for operating a fentanyl distribution network based in the Washington Highlands neighborhood in Southeast, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.