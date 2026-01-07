Submit Release
Utah Man Sentenced in Making Threats Against Palestinian Rights Organization

Kevin Brent Buchanan, 64, of Tooele, Utah, was sentenced today in the District of Columbia to six months in prison in connection with threatening violence against the employees of a D.C.-based Palestinian rights organization, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

