Bronx Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Trafficking Semiautomatic Rifles And 800 Rounds Of Ammunition

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, announced that HASSAN HUBBARD was sentenced [today/yesterday] to 10 years in prison for trafficking firearms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.