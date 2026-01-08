Hartburg Roth Garrott Halverstadt LLP Welcomes Jeremy N. Gayed as Partner

Former Chief Legal Officer, CEO, and Barrett McNagny Partner Brings Innovative Legal Services to Historic Huntington Firm

[Jeremy's] experience with complex business matters and bet-the-company litigation is a tremendous asset for both our existing and new clients” — Matt Roth

HUNTINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hartburg Roth Garrott Halverstadt LLP (HRG), one of Indiana’s oldest law firms, announced today that Jeremy N. Gayed has joined the firm as a partner. Gayed brings more than twenty years of experience in business litigation, intellectual property, transactional matters, and executive leadership to HRG’s Huntington office.Gayed’s practice focuses on complex business disputes, strategic legal counseling, and intellectual property matters for small- and medium-sized businesses. Drawing on his background as a large-firm partner, private-equity chief legal officer, and small-business CEO, he delivers sophisticated legal services informed by real-world business experience.Uniquely, Gayed structures his practice around innovative fee arrangements designed to provide pricing certainty and affordability. These include phase-based litigation pricing, bespoke flat fees, and fractional general counsel services, allowing growing businesses access to high-level legal representation without unpredictable costs.“We’re thrilled that Jeremy has joined us,” said HRG partner Matt Roth. “His experience with complex business matters and bet-the-company litigation is a tremendous asset for both our existing and new clients.”Before joining HRG, Gayed served as chief legal officer and general counsel of Ambassador Enterprises, LLC, a permanent-capital firm with more than 3,000 employees. He later served as CEO of a multi-business retail and manufacturing platform and has held board positions with Correct Craft Holding Company, VIA Developments, and Ambassador Supply.Previously, Gayed was a litigation partner at Barrett McNagny LLP, where he built and led the firm’s intellectual property department. Earlier in his career, he served as a federal law clerk for the Honorable William S. Duffey Jr. in Atlanta and trained in high-stakes intellectual property litigation at McAndrews, Held & Malloy in Chicago. He is admitted to practice in Indiana and Illinois, before the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and before the Supreme Court of the United States.“I’m honored to join the outstanding attorneys at HRG in serving northeast Indiana businesses,” Gayed said.Gayed graduated magna cum laude from Notre Dame Law School, where he served as executive notes editor for the Notre Dame Law Review. He holds degrees from Wheaton College and Fuller Theological Seminary. A Huntington native, he and his wife, Maija, have five daughters and reside in Huntington.About Hartburg Roth Garrott Halverstadt LLPFounded in 1870, Hartburg Roth Garrott Halverstadt LLP is a general-practice law firm serving clients throughout northeast Indiana.

