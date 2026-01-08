Franchise Business Review Announces the Top 200 Franchises of 2026
Franchise Business Review determines the best franchises to own in 2026 based on franchisee satisfaction data.
Franchise Business Review simplifies the complexity of franchise research by surveying franchise owners who respond anonymously to 33 key questions covering franchise culture, training and support, financial performance, work-life balance, day-to-day operations, profitability, and more. For the 2026 rankings, FBR surveyed more than 36,000 franchisees representing over 330 leading franchise brands to identify the Top 200 Franchises.
The results of this research generate a Franchisee Satisfaction Index (FSI) score for each brand surveyed. Established by Franchise Business Review in 2007, FSI is the industry benchmark for measuring and tracking the overall health of a franchise system over time. The score reflects franchisee satisfaction and engagement across the most critical drivers of franchise success and serves as a powerful tool for evaluating franchise systems, monitoring operational performance, and identifying long-term growth potential.
While not all franchise brands choose to participate in this level of independent assessment, those that do provide prospective investors with valuable, transparent insights into the franchise ownership experience.
“At Franchise Business Review, our goal is to guide entrepreneurs through their franchise research by spotlighting brands that offer not only strong business opportunities, but also consistently earn high satisfaction ratings from their franchise owners,” said Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review. “Our annual Top 200 Franchises list is an essential due diligence resource for anyone considering franchise ownership. Franchising can provide a path to business ownership without starting from scratch, but no investment is without risk. By surveying thousands of franchisees each year, we deliver the data and insights buyers need to make more informed decisions.”
Allison Dudas
Franchise Business Review
+1 603-610-1469
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.