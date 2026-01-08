Franchise Business Review Announces the Top 200 Franchises of 2026

Top 200 Franchises of 2026

Franchise Business Review determines the best franchises to own in 2026 based on franchisee satisfaction data.

Our Top 200 Franchises list is an essential resource for those considering franchise ownership. By surveying thousands of franchisees, we deliver the data buyers need to make informed decisions.” — Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent market research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) has announced its Top 200 Franchises for 2026. This highly anticipated annual ranking highlights the best franchise opportunities available, based entirely on franchisee satisfaction ratings reported by actual franchise owners.Franchise Business Review simplifies the complexity of franchise research by surveying franchise owners who respond anonymously to 33 key questions covering franchise culture, training and support, financial performance, work-life balance, day-to-day operations, profitability, and more. For the 2026 rankings, FBR surveyed more than 36,000 franchisees representing over 330 leading franchise brands to identify the Top 200 Franchises.The results of this research generate a Franchisee Satisfaction Index (FSI) score for each brand surveyed. Established by Franchise Business Review in 2007, FSI is the industry benchmark for measuring and tracking the overall health of a franchise system over time. The score reflects franchisee satisfaction and engagement across the most critical drivers of franchise success and serves as a powerful tool for evaluating franchise systems, monitoring operational performance, and identifying long-term growth potential.While not all franchise brands choose to participate in this level of independent assessment, those that do provide prospective investors with valuable, transparent insights into the franchise ownership experience.“At Franchise Business Review, our goal is to guide entrepreneurs through their franchise research by spotlighting brands that offer not only strong business opportunities, but also consistently earn high satisfaction ratings from their franchise owners,” said Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review. “Our annual Top 200 Franchises list is an essential due diligence resource for anyone considering franchise ownership. Franchising can provide a path to business ownership without starting from scratch, but no investment is without risk. By surveying thousands of franchisees each year, we deliver the data and insights buyers need to make more informed decisions.”

