Richard Hirschhaut Joins Jewish National Fund-USA as National Campaign Director for the West Coast and Mountain States

Longtime Fundraiser Excited to Continue Efforts to Inspire Support For the Land and People of Israel

There is no organization better positioned to partner in Israel’s national healing and rebuilding than Jewish National Fund-USA” — Richard Hirschhaut

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewish National Fund-USA is pleased to announce that longtime community leader and Israel advocate Richard Hirschhaut has joined the most trusted organization in Jewish philanthropy as its new National Campaign Director for the West Coast and Mountain States.Hirschhaut brings decades of experience in strengthening the connection between Israel and Jewish communities across North America. As a respected strategist and storyteller, he has worked at the intersection of philanthropy, communal engagement, and Israel education.“Since spending my junior year of college in Israel, I’ve carried a lifelong commitment to advocating for a vibrant and secure Jewish homeland,” said Hirschhaut. “That experience sparked something enduring within me. I have presented Israel through multiple lenses—humanitarian, cultural, educational, and medical—while leading missions and developing collaborative projects for philanthropists and community partners. This advocacy has never been more urgent since October 7.”As Jewish National Fund-USA continues to spearhead bold initiatives supporting Israel’s rebuilding and long-term growth—particularly in the country’s North and South—Hirschhaut emphasized that this moment presents a renewed opportunity for American Jews to deepen their connection to Israelis building new lives.“As Israel turns to healing and rebuilding in the aftermath of October 7, this is a moment for American Jews to redouble their investment in Israel’s future,” he said. “The shared pain and trauma of the last two years only reinforce the inextricable bond between American Jews and our Israeli brothers and sisters. We are one family, and our futures are forever intertwined. Let us rebuild together.”Across Israel’s North and South, Jewish National Fund-USA is driving transformative change through its visionary circles of impact strategy—where every project, program, and initiative creates ripple effects that lead to greater population growth, economic opportunity, and stronger regions.From developing new communities and housing sites to investing in environmental sustainability, to supporting people with disabilities, preserving heritage sites, and connecting thousands of students and young adults to Israel each year, the organization’s holistic approach ensures that every philanthropic dollar strengthens the fabric of Israeli society. Hirschhaut’s appointment comes as Jewish National Fund-USA expands its philanthropic reach and impact through its One Million Voices for Israel campaign, where the organization plans to inspire one million donors over the coming years. His leadership will support efforts to mobilize donors, empower communities, and grow support for the organization’s visionary initiatives—efforts that continue to fortify Israel’s social, economic, and communal resilience.“My association with Rick goes back more than twenty years, when he was leading the Midwest office of the Anti-Defamation League,” said Rick Krosnick, Jewish National Fund-USA chief development officer. “Later, when Rick was tapped to be the founding Executive Director of the Illinois Holocaust Museum, I watched with admiration as he not only built a fundraising campaign from the ground up but also built a staff and developed a strategic plan in partnership with a strong leadership team.”Krosnick added, “Rick is a high-character professional who invests significant energy in relationship building and staff development. During his career he has established himself as a prolific major gifts fundraiser, who develops trust and partnership with philanthropists to help them achieve their charitable goals. I look forward to Rick’s leadership with Jewish National Fund-USA to help our great team of professional fundraisers and volunteer ambassadors share our strategic vision of building a strong and vibrant Israel.”Leveraging its 125 years of impact, Jewish National Fund-USA is also developing the most livable towns and cities in frontier communities to attract 800,000 new residents; creating a lifelong continuum of Zionist education through travel, learning, and leadership; and establishing the World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva, a global hub for connection and peoplehood. With donor recognition and legacy giving at its core, supporters ensure their values and impact endure—yesterday, today, and tomorrow.“There is no organization better positioned to partner in Israel’s national healing and rebuilding than Jewish National Fund-USA,” Hirschhaut added. “As an unwavering ally in strengthening our Jewish homeland, the organization’s visionary leadership is needed now more than ever. Having devoted my career to advocating for a secure and vibrant Israel—especially these last two painful years—I could not be more excited to be joining one of the most relevant and effective Jewish organizations at this crucial moment in our history.”To contact Rick Hirschhaut, email rhirschhaut@jnf.org or call 323-964-1400, ext. 970﻿ENDSAbout Jewish National Fund-USAJewish National Fund-USA is building a strong and vibrant future for the land and people of Israel. Through its One Million Voices for Israel campaign, the organization unites supporters nationwide around its holistic approach to supporting individuals, families, communities, and regions in Israel's North and South, known as circles of impact. Leveraging its 125 years of impact, Jewish National Fund-USA is developing the most livable towns and cities in frontier communities to attract 800,000 new residents; creating a lifelong continuum of Zionist education through travel, learning, and leadership; and establishing the World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva, a global hub for connection and peoplehood. With donor recognition and legacy giving at its core, supporters ensure their values and impact endure—yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Learn more at jnf.org.

