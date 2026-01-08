Lotus Horizons Holdings Announces Formation of Sheergard Utah Joint Venture for Sandwich Radome Production

Sheergard Utah brings sandwich radome manufacturing in-house, combining engineering, tooling, and production expertise to support global customers.

SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lotus Horizons Holdings, the parent company of Sheergard Composite Solutions , Inc. (“Sheergard”) and Whitehead Composite Industries, L.L.C. (“ WCI ”) are pleased to announce the formation of Sheergard Utah, a new joint-venture company that brings together two industry experts in composite engineering and sandwich composite radome manufacturing. Under the agreement, Sheergard will hold the majority ownership stake. The Joint Venture brings together Sheergard’s radome design, program execution, and field-service expertise with WCI’s long-established composite manufacturing capabilities, facilities, skilled personnel, and equipment.Background on WCIWCI is a well-established composite fabrication company based in North Salt Lake, Utah USA, with more than two decades of experience producing high-quality composite components and tooling for a diverse set of industries. Their portfolio includes work in defense and aerospace, architectural structures, custom vehicles, theme-park attractions, industrial corrosion-resistant products, and specialty engineered systems.WCI’s vertically integrated capabilities — including open- and closed-mold FRP fabrication, precision tooling development, advanced finishing processes, and complex assembly work — have enabled the company to support both prototype and high-volume production programs with consistent quality and schedule reliability. Their track record of delivering durable, technically demanding composite solutions makes WCI an ideal partner for Sheergard’s rapidly growing sandwich radome business.What Sheergard Utah Means for Sandwich Radome ProductionThe formation of Sheergard Utah marks a major advancement in Sheergard’s ability to scale and control its sandwich composite radome manufacturing. By integrating WCI’s infrastructure, workforce, and tooling capabilities directly into Sheergard’s operations, the joint venture:• Brings sandwich radome production fully in-house, strengthening control over key manufacturing processes• Expands production capacity, allowing Sheergard to support a rapidly increasing demand profile• Enables faster turnaround times for prototype, low-rate initial production (LRIP), and full-rate production programs• Improves quality control through unified engineering, tooling, fabrication, and inspection workflows• Supports large-scale and specialty radome programs, including large-diameter multi-layer designs suitable for current large antenna systems• Increases scalability for both standard radome designs and custom, application specific solutionsThis enhanced capability ensures Sheergard can continue delivering the high-performance sandwich composite radomes for which it has become known across defense, aerospace, and commercial sectors.What Sheergard Utah Means for WCI’s Current CustomersWCI’s existing customers will benefit from expanded resources, additional engineering depth, and increased investment in equipment and facility improvements brought by the joint venture. The formation of Sheergard Utah will:• Preserve all existing customer relationships, with no interruption to ongoing programs• Increase production capacity, reducing lead times and enabling WCI-origin work to scale more efficiently• Enhance engineering support through combined Sheergard–WCI technical teams• Expand material and tooling capabilities, allowing customers to pursue more complex composite solutions• Strengthen quality systems through AS9100 and ISO 9001 upgrades, improving process control and audit readiness• Ensure long-term business continuity, backed by Sheergard’s defense-industry experience and program structureCustomers can expect the same hands-on service and fabrication excellence WCI is known for—with an even stronger manufacturing and quality-centric backbone.Leadership, Vision, and CommitmentSheergard Utah represents a shared commitment to advancing radome manufacturing capabilities within the United States. Together, Sheergard and WCI aim to set a new industry benchmark for engineered composites and important radome systems. The joint venture will deliver robust turnkey radome solutions — from design and tooling through manufacturing, installation, testing, and lifecycle support — with a consistent focus on quality, efficiency, and customer mission success.“We are excited to partner with WCI and launch Sheergard Utah,” said Rajeev Singh, President at Sheergard. “This joint venture represents a pivotal step in scaling our sandwich radome production while maintaining the uncompromising standards our customers rely on. This agreement will allow both companies to excel at what we are good at and the primary benefactor will be our customers. Our gratitude to Casey Talbot, Vice President at Sheergard Composite Solutions and Seth Steed, Head of Installs and Operations Support for leading our efforts in Utah and enabling us to take bold steps for the future.”“WCI’s decades of composite manufacturing experience and talented manufacturing staff, paired with Sheergard’s radome expertise and global reach, will set a new benchmark for sandwich radome production in the aerospace and defense industry.

