Scholarly Minister Releases Sermons with Insight: A Call to Authentic Faith

by Rev. Dr. Roland Zimany Bridges Ancient Scripture and Modern Life

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of quick fixes and surface-level spirituality, the Rev. Dr. Roland Zimany offers a refreshing and rigorous alternative. His new book, Sermons with Insight , published by Bookwrights House, is now available nationwide, inviting readers to move beyond comfortable pews and into a life of authentic, transformative faith.Sermons with Insight is not merely a collection of weekly messages; it is the culmination of a life lived at the intersection of public service, high-level academia, and the pulpit. Dr. Zimany, a retired Lutheran minister, draws upon his background in government and his extensive education at Princeton, Union Theological Seminary, and Duke University to bridge the gap between ancient scripture and the complexities of the 21st century."Zimany doesn't preach from a place of judgment, but from deep empathy and reasoned belief," says a spokesperson for Bookwrights House. "He doesn't offer neat answers—he invites readers into the questions that matter most."Grounded in the Christian liturgical calendar, the book features:Theological Depth: Insights rooted in decades of scholarship and a Ph.D. in theology.A Call to Justice: An unflinching demand for truth and compassion in a broken world.Practical Wisdom: Lessons on how to live boldly and faithfully regardless of modern distractions.Dr. Zimany’s unique perspective allows him to weave together rich metaphors with a grounded understanding of human nature. Whether addressing seasoned believers or those struggling to reconcile modern life with the Bible, Sermons with Insight provides a path forward defined by grace, clarity, and a purpose-driven walk with Christ.Sermons with Insight is now available for purchase through major online retailers nationwide.The Rev. Dr. Roland Zimany is a retired Lutheran minister with a distinguished career spanning the public sector and academia. He holds post-graduate degrees from Princeton University, Union Theological Seminary, and Duke University. Dr. Zimany is dedicated to offering an enlightening look at scripture and the evolution of Christian life from its earliest days to the present.Experience the TransformationDon’t settle for a comfortable faith. Pick up your copy of Sermons with Insight today at your favorite online retailer to begin a more thoughtful, courageous journey with Christ.Media Contact:Roland ZimanyEmail: bzimany@aol.comPhone: 515-254-9121Website: https://www.rolandzimany.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.