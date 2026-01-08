Global Colon Cancer Association Launches Biomarker Testing Campaign at ASCO GI

Knowing is Worth the Wait Find your Biomarker IQ

New global initiative urges patients and clinicians to wait for biomarker testing results before starting treatment.

ASCO GI is a great opportunity to share the campaign and get these patient stories and educational materials into hands where they will make a difference.” — Nicole Sheahan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New global initiative urges patients and clinicians to wait for biomarker testing results before starting treatment.The Global Colon Cancer Association is launching a new biomarker testing education and awareness campaign at the Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Part of GCCA's Know Your Biomarker program, Knowing Is Worth the Wait is a global campaign focused on addressing critical gaps in colorectal cancer care: the suboptimal uptake of indicated biomarker testing, and the tendency to begin treatment before receiving biomarker test results. GCCA’s President, Nicole Sheahan, said, “This initiative empowers patients to pause, ask the right questions, and ensure they receive the most effective treatment possible. As the healthcare community, patient advocacy organizations, and industry representatives gather to learn the latest scientific data, ASCO GI is a great opportunity to share the campaign and get these patient stories and educational materials into hands where they will make a difference.” Beyond the ASCO GI conference, Knowing Is Worth the Wait will be available for use all over the world at KnowYourBiomarker.org/Wait.BackgroundPatients are missing critical opportunities to receive the most effective, personalized care. A 2023 study revealed that U.S. oncologists in rural areas report ordering rates of 56-72% for 5 guideline-recommended biomarkers in metastatic colorectal cancer (The Oncologist, 2023). Recently, a large cohort study found that more than 60% of colorectal cancer patients had no evidence of biomarker testing before first-line treatment began (JAMA Network Open, 2025).The natural inclination is to act immediately, especially in the face of the anxiety that accompanies a new diagnosis. People often believe that starting treatment right away gives the best chance of survival. This sense of urgency affects not just patients, but caregivers and healthcare providers too. However, acting without biomarker results can mean missing the chance for more effective, targeted therapies that are tailored to the biology of the tumor, or the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial. When it comes to colorectal cancer, waiting for the right information isn’t hesitation, it’s precision.Through clear, compassionate messaging and practical tools, Knowing Is Worth the Wait helps patients understand that a short delay in treatment can lead to better, more personalized options based on their tumor biology.With plain-language educational materials, infographics, and an easy to use and share webpage that brings it all together, Knowing Is Worth the Wait empowers patients to ask for biomarker testing and wait for results with confidence. Stories from patients like Troy, for whom biomarker testing prevented fatal drug toxicity , and Dan, whose biomarker testing led him to choose preventive total proctocolectomy with permanent ileostomy, highlight the power of acting with information, and emphasize that biomarker testing and waiting for results is not a lack of treatment, it is part of treatment. Troy says, “You need to educate yourself, learning all you can about your disease and what’s going on. Knowing your cancer is critical.”At ASCO GI, visit Booth #46 where GCCA will be showcasing the campaign, distributing free CRC biomarker educational materials, communication tools for patients and providers, and in-clinic biomarker resources. GCCA will also be inviting attendees to test their biomarker expertise by taking the CRC Biomarker IQ Quiz. Take the quiz online at KnowYourBiomarker.org/Wait Know Your Biomarker is an awareness, education, and advocacy program promoting global access to colorectal cancer biomarker testing. To learn more, please visit KnowYourBiomarker.org.SponsorshipKnowing Is Worth the Wait was made possible with support from Johnson & Johnson and Amgen.About GCCAThe Global Colon Cancer Association (GCCA) advocates for equitable access to quality colorectal cancer screenings, testing, treatments, and care, because where you live should not determine whether you can prevent or survive colorectal cancer. As both a membership-based umbrella organization and a direct patient advocacy organization, GCCA works toward this goal by amplifying and supporting the efforts of our member organizations, by developing adaptable advocacy and educational materials for our members, and by conducting our own advocacy, education, and initiatives that ensure patients are at the heart of all policy discussions. For more information about the Global Colon Cancer Association, please visit www.globalcca.org.###########

