As part of the 2026–27 budget proposal, Governor Newsom proposes improving state education governance

This year’s budget proposes to implement recommendations of the Legislature’s 2002 report, California’s Master Plan for Education, to move oversight of the California Department of Education and ultimate responsibility for state oversight and support of local educational agencies under the State Board of Education.

The Legislature’s report describes California’s K-12 education system as being governed by a fragmented set of entities with overlapping roles that sometimes operate in conflict with one another, to the detriment of educational services offered to students.

This concern, first raised by the Legislature in 1920 and echoed in succeeding legislative policy documents and research reports, was reinforced in a December 2025 report from Policy Analysis for California Education (PACE) that concluded, “California can no longer postpone reforms that have been overdue for a century.”

The Governor’s budget further proposes to expand and strengthen the State Superintendent of Public Instruction’s ability to foster coordination and alignment of state education policies from early childhood through postsecondary education.

These changes can be accomplished through statute, and consistent with decades of expert recommendations and recent calls for action, will strengthen governance of California’s education system to provide coherence and meaningful accountability for addressing the needs of students, parents, teachers, school staff, and administrators.

What education leaders and advocates are saying:

Dr. Edgar Zazueta, Executive Director of the Association of California School Administrators: “California’s education governance system is complex and too often creates challenges for school leaders. As responsibilities and demands on schools continue to increase, educators need governance systems that are designed to better support positive student outcomes.

“ACSA welcomes the governor’s proposal, as it elevates this important conversation and supports a thoughtful examination of governance and accountability. Any efforts to improve coherence at the state level should be informed by the perspectives of school leaders and educators working closest to students.”

Todd Finnell, Imperial County Superintendent of Schools and President, CA County Superintendents: “The Governor’s proposal to strengthen coordination and alignment across California’s public education system is long overdue. While local educational leaders remain accountable to their communities, this proposal takes an essential step toward establishing clear, coherent accountability from the classroom to the Governor’s office—ensuring stronger leadership and improved outcomes for students statewide. We welcome the opportunity to contribute to this work and to draw on our extensive experience serving students, because this moment for meaningful change is too important to miss and must be done well.”

Sara Pietrowski, Chief Governmental Relations Officer, California Association of School Business Officials: “CASBO has long supported evidence-based, student-centered policies grounded in transparency and accountability, and we welcome the Governor’s proposal to strengthen the governance of California’s TK–12 education system based on the recent report highlighting the benefits of this approach. This proposal represents a first step toward addressing the structural challenges identified and refocusing the state on improving coherence, clarity, and the conditions necessary to build capacity and drive positive student outcomes across local educational agencies. CASBO looks forward to partnering with state leaders to ensure this transition is implemented effectively, leads to strengthened support for LEA leaders, and reinforces the principles of local control.”

Ted Lempert, President of Children Now: “Children Now applauds Governor Newsom for addressing long-needed education governance reform in the state budget proposal. For decades the fragmented and inefficient structure overseeing our public education system has hindered our students’ ability to succeed and thrive. Major reform is essential, and we’re thrilled that the Governor is tackling this issue to improve our kids’ education.”

Christopher J. Nellum, Ph.D., Executive Director of EdTrust-West: “For far too long, California’s fractured education governance system has contributed to persistent inequities disproportionately impacting low-income students, students of color, and multilingual learners. EdTrust-West commends Governor Newsom for championing these essential reforms, and we look forward to working with state leaders and fellow advocates to ensure we build an accountable education system that finally delivers on its promise to our most vulnerable students.”

Martha Hernandez, Executive Director of Californians Together: “Californians Together applauds Governor Newsom for addressing our state’s fragmented education governance system. California’s current education system lacks the shared vision and coherence that is necessary to build capacity and deliver the results for our communities. We welcome the Governor’s efforts to build a governance structure that is designed to close opportunity gaps for all students, especially multilingual learners and immigrant students.”

Pedro Noguera, Emery Stoops and Joyce King Stoops Dean, USC Rossier School of Education: “Strengthening how California’s education system is governed is an important part of advancing student success. The Governor’s proposal to align the California Department of Education more closely with the State Board of Education and to redefine the role of the State Superintendent reflects the evidence-based recommendations advanced by PACE.”

Yolie Flores, President and CEO of Families In Schools: “Families In Schools applauds Governor Newsom for recognizing the urgent need to strengthen education governance in the state budget proposal. For too long, a fragmented and inefficient system has limited schools’ ability to partner meaningfully with families and has created barriers to equitable student success. Thoughtful, systemic reform is essential to ensuring that every child thrives—and that families are empowered as true partners in their children’s education. We welcome the Governor’s leadership in advancing changes that can better serve California’s students, families, and communities.”

Jeannie Myung, Director of Policy Research at PACE: “Our research underscores that governance structures shape how effectively policies are translated into practice in schools. The Governor’s proposal acknowledges the need, as highlighted in our report, to strengthen statewide capacity for policy implementation and improve the effectiveness and consistency of guidance and support for schools and districts.”

Governor Newsom’s commitment to TK-12 education

California continues to prioritize support for TK-12 public education, with a focus on accelerating learning and prioritizing equity. The 2025 Budget Act provided $137.6 billion in total TK-12 education funding – the highest per-pupil state funding ever for California students.

Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, the state has invested $4.1 billion one-time Proposition 98 General Fund in community schools and administered grants to support nearly 2,500 schools – one in every four schools in the state – in adopting the community schools model. Community schools address issues such as chronic absence and persistent achievement gaps by combining supports for family engagement, regular student attendance, and well-being with investments focused on learning recovery and acceleration.

Additionally, the state has invested billions to expand access to Governor Newsom’s historic “Transitional Kindergarten” – supporting tens of thousands of four-year-old children with the aim of improving Kindergarten readiness and long-term student outcomes.

The most recent state budget allocated an additional $215 million to build on previous investments in the Literacy Coaches and Reading Specialists Grant Program, which supports the development of school literacy programs and interventions to help students in need of targeted literacy support.

California was also the first state to provide two free meals for all public TK-12 students every school day.

Last year, Governor Newsom continued to build on his record of investing in and supporting California students and educators, signing AB 1454 by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas), which will increase access to the tools, training, and resources educators need to help students become better readers and increase literacy rates in California.

2026 marks the first year California students are being screened for reading challenges in grades K-2, to better assess potential support needed for long-term literacy success.

Governor Newsom has made key investments into before, after, and summer school programs equipped with high-impact tutoring and enrichment opportunities for TK-6 students. This investment helps working families with consistent care and additional resources for their students’ enrichment and academic support.

Today’s announcement is another step in building on these critical investments to ensure all public school students are ready to learn, further driving positive outcomes.