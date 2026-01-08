Excel Dryer’s ThinAir® hand dryer with eHEPA® filtration earns top industry honors for innovation and sustainability

The ThinAir® hand dryer with Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA®) filtration has received multiple awards for innovation, hygiene and sustainability.

Recognized by FacilitiesNet, SEAL Awards and Business Intelligence Group for advancing hygiene, efficiency and environmental impact

Winning these awards reinforces our commitment to creating products that make facilities cleaner, greener and more efficient.” — William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO of Excel Dryer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. announced that its ThinAirhand dryer with Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) filtration has received multiple awards for innovation, hygiene and sustainability. The dryer was honored with the FacilitiesNet Vision Wellness & Sustainability Award, the SEAL Award for Sustainable Products and was a finalist in the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Sustainability Awards The awards recognize ThinAir’s combination of eco-friendly design, hygiene and high-performance hand drying. According to Excel Dryer’s recent Life Cycle Assessment, the dryer can achieve an average 88% reduction in global warming potential compared with paper towels, highlighting its environmental benefits.“Winning these awards reinforces our commitment to creating products that make facilities cleaner, greener and more efficient,” said William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO of Excel Dryer. “ThinAir with eHEPA filtration delivers the highest level of hygiene in a slim, ADA-compliant design while helping facilities reduce their environmental footprint.”The ThinAir dryer’s eHEPA filtration removes 99.999% of viruses and 99.97% of bacteria from the airstream. Its polypropylene filter material outperforms traditional fiberglass media by resisting tearing and extending filter life, making maintenance easier for facilities.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

ThinAir® Hand Dryer with eHEPA®: Award-Winning, ADA-Compliant & Hygienic Innovation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.