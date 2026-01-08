eDNAtec Appoints Dr. John Darling as Senior Director of U.S. Operations

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eDNAtec is pleased to announce that John Darling, PhD, has joined the company as Senior Director of U.S. Operations. In this role, he will lead eDNAtec’s expansion in the United States, drawing on his deep expertise in environmental DNA and environmental genomics and regulatory applications of these technologies.Dr. Darling has long championed a future in which eDNA and environmental genomics reshape how biodiversity is monitored. He sees this approach as a way to make biodiversity data more flexible, accessible, and responsive to the needs of those making decisions on the ground, from regulators to resource managers.He has supported the integration of eDNA tools into U.S. biomonitoring programs since the earliest applications of the technology, including efforts to track the spread of invasive carp in Chicago-area waterways. During his 20+ years of federal service at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency he worked to develop and implement genomic methods to support decision-makers and resource managers, and he has become a recognized leader in the field and a steady voice for the careful, responsible development of eDNA-based tools that meet real management needs. His work has spanned invasive species surveillance and prevention, aquatic bioassessment, and broader efforts to address biodiversity loss.In 2024, Dr. Darling contributed to the development of the U.S. National Aquatic eDNA Strategy, helping to define a clear vision for the future of eDNA and a practical roadmap for the next decade of research, communication, policy, and industry growth.As a scientist, Dr. Darling has focused on using genetic tools to understand how invasive species are introduced and spread. His work has earned him recognition in the United States and internationally. He served for 13 years on the Aquatic Nuisance Species Task Force, the U.S. federal body responsible for setting priorities for research, policy, and management related to aquatic invasions. He also participates in several international scientific working groups that advise governments across North America, Europe, and Asia.At eDNAtec, Dr. Darling will focus on advancing the adoption of eDNA technologies across the United States, leading international efforts to develop improved tools for invasive species management, and supporting eDNAtec’s continued role as a global leader in environmental genomics.“John brings a rare combination of scientific depth, policy experience, and global perspective,” said Dr. Mehrdad Hajibabaei, founder and CEO of eDNAtec. “His work on the U.S. National Aquatic eDNA Strategy and his long-standing contributions to invasive species management align closely with where eDNAtec is headed. We’re excited to have him join the team as we continue to build reliable, decision-ready biodiversity tools.”“For years we've been talking about a future in which eDNA fundamentally changes the way we understand and manage biodiversity,” said Dr. Darling. “I think that future has arrived. I’m excited to join eDNAtec and work with a team focused on translating eDNA science into practical solutions for managers, policymakers, and anyone else who cares about protecting biodiversity.”About eDNAteceDNAtec is a global leader in environmental genomics, advancing environmental stewardship through the analysis of biodiversity and ecological health across diverse ecosystems. The company delivers end-to-end environmental DNA solutions through EnviroSeq, its standardized 7-step workflow, integrated with EnviroLynX™, an AI-powered platform for connecting and interpreting complex biodiversity data. With more than 300 projects completed and over 25,000 samples analyzed worldwide, eDNAtec’s work is supported by ISO certification, peer-reviewed science, and CEGA, its dedicated research and development center of excellence.

