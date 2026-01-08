Dr. Justin P. Kubeck, founder of Ocean Spine and Pain, Named 2025 NJ Top Doc

Dr. Justin P. Kubeck

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin P. Kubeck, MD founder of Ocean Spine and Pain has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2025. Living with chronic pain can affect every aspect of a person’s life — from physical activity and sleep to emotional well-being. That’s why Dr. Kubeck, a regarded, board-certified spine surgeon, has dedicated his career to helping patients reclaim their quality of life through a wide range of advanced, patient-focused treatments.At the heart of Dr. Kubeck’s philosophy is a deep commitment to personalized care. He takes the time to truly listen to his patients, carefully evaluating their unique symptoms, medical history, and lifestyle before recommending a course of treatment. This tailored approach is what he calls the Precision Procedure — a custom treatment strategy designed to achieve optimal results with the least invasive methods possible.Whether a patient is suffering from sciatica, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, or other chronic spinal conditions, Dr. Kubeck offers a comprehensive spectrum of treatment options. These include conservative, non-surgical solutions such as physical therapy, targeted medications, and pain management through epidural injections. For more complex or advanced cases, Dr. Kubeck performs state-of-the-art minimally invasive spine surgeries that prioritize faster recovery, reduced pain, and lower risk of complications.Backed by an impressive educational background, Dr. Kubeck earned his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University. He completed his internship and residency at the University Hospital of Brooklyn, followed by a fellowship in spine surgery at the renowned University of California, San Diego. His extensive training and ongoing dedication to staying at the forefront of his field enable him to offer cutting-edge care to his patients across New Jersey.Dr. Kubeck is currently affiliated with several respected medical facilities, including Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, Physicians’ Surgicenter in Toms River, and the Surgical Institute in Neptune, NJ — ensuring his patients have access to top-quality surgical care in modern, well-equipped environments.When asked what message he hopes to leave with his patients after their very first visit, Dr. Kubeck offered a single, powerful word:Hope.“I want my patients to know that they CAN get their lives back and live without pain,” he said.It’s a simple yet profound message — one that resonates deeply with anyone who has struggled with persistent back or neck pain. With compassion, clinical expertise, and a personalized approach, Dr. Kubeck continues to help countless patients move forward into a healthier, pain-free future.For more information about Dr. Justin P. Kubeck, visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjustinkubeck/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

