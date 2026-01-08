Discover Altitude Treks Announces Exclusive 2026 Discounts on Manaslu Circuit Trek as It Rises to Nepal's #2 Adventure

From the pass to Bhimtang, adventure flows downhill A beautiful village on the Manaslu Trail with the Manaslu Himalayas as a stunning backdrop At Larke Pass — a dream come true

Discover Altitude Treks announces 2026 Manaslu Circuit discounts as the trek ranks #2 among Nepal’s top adventure destinations.

KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Manaslu Circuit Trek has rapidly emerged as Nepal’s second most popular trekking route after the Everest Base Camp Trek , attracting a growing number of international adventurers seeking an authentic Himalayan experience, according to trekking industry experts at Discover Altitude Treks Discover Altitude Treks, a leading trekking agency in Nepal, is excited to offer exclusive discounts for the 2026 season on the Manaslu Circuit Trek. Ranked as Nepal’s second most popular trekking route after the Everest Base Camp Trek, the Manaslu Circuit has rapidly gained fame for its stunning landscapes, cultural richness, and relatively quieter paths.The trek, which circumnavigates the eighth-highest mountain in the world, Manaslu (8,163 meters), provides trekkers with the opportunity to explore remote villages, dense forests, and alpine meadows, all while enjoying breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks. As more travelers seek alternative, off-the-beaten-path adventures, the Manaslu Circuit Trek is quickly becoming one of the top choices for those looking for a more serene and authentic Himalayan experience.Exclusive Discounts for 2026To celebrate the growing popularity of the Manaslu region, Discover Altitude Treks is offering exclusive discounts for 2026 bookings. These limited-time offers apply to both group and private treks, with special deals for early reservations. Customized itineraries will also be available for all skill levels, ensuring a personalized experience for every trekker.“We’re thrilled to offer trekkers the chance to experience the Manaslu Circuit at an affordable price,” said Santosh Baniya, founder and CEO of Discover Altitude Treks. “Our goal is to provide a unique, less crowded trekking experience, while supporting the local communities and preserving the environment.”Sustainable and Authentic TrekkingDiscover Altitude Treks is committed to sustainable tourism, working with local guides and porters to ensure that their trekking activities benefit both the environment and local communities. The company emphasizes eco-friendly practices, helping to preserve the pristine beauty of the region.Manaslu Circuit Trek ItineraryDay 01: Drive from Kathmandu to Machha Khola• Altitude: 869 m/ 2851 ft.• Distance: 160 km/ 100 mi.• Time: 7-8 hrs driveDay 02: Trek from Machha Khola to Jagat• Altitude: 1340 m/ 4396 ft.• Distance: 20 km/ 12.43 mi.• Time: 6 hrsDay 03: Trek from Jagat to Deng• Altitude: 1860 m/ 6102 ft.• Distance: 22 km/ 13.6 mi.• Time: 6 hrsDay 04: Trek from Deng to Namrung• Altitude: 2630 m/ 8628 ft.• Distance: 19 km/ 13.4 mi.• Time: 6 hrsDay 05: Trek from Namrung to Shyala Village• Altitude: 3500 m/ 11483 ft.• Distance: 16.5 km/ 11.8 mi.• Time: 5 hrsDay 06: Trek from Shyala to Samagaon via Pyungen Monastery• Altitude: 3530 m/ 11581 ft.• Distance: 17 km/ 10.6 mi.• Time: 4-5 hrsDay 07: Rest Day at Samagaon – Side Trip to Manaslu Base Camp (4800 m)• Altitude: 3530 m/ 11581 ft.• Distance: 13.2 km/ 8.2 mi.• Time: 7-8 hrsDay 08: Trek from Samagoan to Samdo• Altitude: 3875 m/ 12713 ft.• Distance: 5.1 km/ 3.16 mi.• Time: 2-3 hrsDay 09: Rest Day at Samdo – Side Trip to Tibetan Border (5,030 m)• Altitude: 3875 m/ 12713 ft.• Distance: 19.5 km/ 12.1 mi.• Time: 8-9 hrsDay 10: Trek from Samdo to Dharmasala• Altitude: 4460 m/ 14633 ft.• Distance: 6.1 km/ 3.8 mi.• Time: 3-4 hrsDay 11: Trek from Dharmasala to Bimtang via Larkya La Pass (5,106 m)• Altitude: 3590 m/ 11778 ft.• Distance: 16 km/ 9.9 mi.• Time: 8 hrsDay 12: Trek from Bimtang to Tilje and drive to Besisahar• Altitude: 760 m/ 2493 ft.• Distance: 20 km/ 12.4 mi.• Time: 5-6 hrsDay 13 Drive back to Kathmandu from Besisahar• Altitude: 1400 m/ 4593 ft.• Distance: 200 km/ 124.3 mi.• Time: 8-9 hrsWhy Choose Discover Altitude Treks?Expert Guides and Porters: Discover Altitude Treks offers highly experienced and professional local guides who know the ins and outs of the Manaslu Circuit. Their expertise ensures safety, comfort, and a deeper understanding of the local culture.Tailored Itineraries: Whether you’re looking for a traditional trekking route or a more customized experience, Discover Altitude Treks provides personalized itineraries that suit every level of fitness and interest.Group and Private Treks: Choose from a variety of group departure dates or opt for a private trek to enjoy a more personal and exclusive experience.Sustainable Tourism Practices: Discover Altitude Treks operates with a strong commitment to responsible travel, ensuring that each trek benefits the local communities while minimizing environmental impact.Book Your 2026 Manaslu Circuit Trek TodayWith the 2026 season rapidly approaching, adventure seekers are encouraged to book their spots early to take advantage of these limited-time discounts. Whether you’re a first-time trekker or a seasoned adventurer, the Manaslu Circuit Trek with Discover Altitude Treks promises to be a life-changing journey into the heart of Nepal’s natural beauty and cultural wonder.About Discover Altitude TreksDiscover Altitude Treks is a Nepal-based trekking and adventure company specializing in Himalayan trekking, peak climbing, and cultural tours. With a focus on safety, sustainability, and personalized service, the company offers expertly guided trekking experiences across Nepal’s most iconic and off-the-beaten-path destinations, including Everest, Annapurna, and Manaslu regions.For more information about the Manaslu Circuit Trek and trekking packages, visit Discover Altitude Treks or contact their Kathmandu office.

Manaslu Circuit Trek – A Hidden Gem of Nepal’s Remote Himalayas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.