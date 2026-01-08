Asian-Led NutriWorks® Honors Year of the Fire Horse With Holistic Energy & Health-Boosting Reflexology Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the New Year brings renewed hope and excitement nationwide, Asian health and beauty leader NutriWorks is setting the stage for a year of wellness, longevity, and natural radiance through the continued growth of their Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)- derived ‘Rest, Flow, & Glow’ reflexology patch series across the United States.

“In the Chinese Zodiac, 2026 is the year of the Fire Horse, a vibrant symbol representing freedom, boldness, energy, and change,” explained Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder. “These values align perfectly with our goals as a company, and we are committed to providing American consumers with a holistic solution that prioritizes their safety while boosting their beauty and health inside and out.”

Launched more than two decades ago in Hong Kong as well as successfully distributed across Europe as ‘Patch-It®,’ ‘Rest, Flow, & Glow’ is a series of simple-to-use DIY patches that utilize reflexology therapy to support the body’s healing processes. Made from South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a ‘warming’ component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and detoxification) as well as finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), the patches gently stimulate specific points in the feet, a painless, side effect-free process that improves energy levels, restful sleep, and balances the body’s ‘Qi’, (vital energy):

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body’s natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

According to a recent article by Vogue, the wellness industry (valued at approximately $2 trillion) is embracing growth and expansion in 2026, with consumers seeking products that are easy to incorporate into everyday life. Additionally, a piece published by Dr. Axe states: “Heading into 2026, consumers are prioritizing longevity, metabolic health, mental fitness, nature-based healing and precision wellness more than ever before.”

“January is the perfect time for people to set new goals for themselves, especially when it comes to improving their health and lifestyle,” added Wong. “Our Rest, Flow, & Glow series has been carefully-tailored to meet the everyday needs of global consumers, being a simple addition to nightly routines that provides benefits without the risks often associated with pharmaceuticals. We look forward to providing renewed holistic support while expanding our U.S. reach in the New Year.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of each variety costs $40. Last year, the company was also showcased on nationally-aired ‘American Trends & Lifestyle’ (ATL): https://americantrendsandlifestyle.com/nutriworks/.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Walmart:

https://tinyurl.com/ybyfusp3

OneLavi:

https://tinyurl.com/5dmea8k3

Amazon:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.