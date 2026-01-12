’Through Your Customer’s Eyes’ - The brand-new guidebook by market researcher Herbert Höckel

book cover ‘Through Your Customer’s Eyes’

H Höckel's latest guidebook on market research, ’Through Your Customer’s Eyes’, focuses even more on CX, customer satisfaction and successful customer journeys.

We’ve moved from putting the customer at the heart of business, to them putting themselves there.” — Herbert E Hockel

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘Through Your Customer’s Eyes. Discover What Truly Matters to You and Your Customers’ The brand-new guidebook by market researcher Herbert Höckel.Following ‘Customer Centricity Mindset’ (2021), Herbert Höckel's latest guidebook on market research, ‘Through Your Customer’s Eyes’, focuses even more on customer centricity, customer satisfaction and successful customer journeys.Höckel says: ‘In today’s digital world, unpredictability is the new normal. So how do you still reach customers, earn their trust, and turn them into lifelong fans? The answer: by making them the centre of everything you do.’He adds: ‘Customers are online, they want to have their say and they think globally. That makes them unpredictable but exciting at the same time. Not least thanks to new digital tools, it is still possible to find out what really makes them tick and how to reach them effectively.’The book covers all aspects of a company in a B2B and B2C context and is primarily aimed at managing directors, brand managers and marketers. In addition to innovative market research methods, readers will learn everything about trends shaping our digital age and practical tools to create unforgettable customer experiences. Making this an important guide for executives.Key Facts‘Through Your Customer’s Eyes - Discover What Truly Matters to You and Your Customers’ with a foreword by Simon Chadwick, 231 pages, paperbackISBN: 979-8272384805, link to the book here ( amazon About Herbert HöckelHöckel has been one of the pioneers in digital market research since 2004, when he founded his own institute, moweb research GmbH, in Düsseldorf (Germany). Furthermore, he is a consultant and keynote speaker on topics such as customer centricity, innovation and disruption. Since 2021, he has also been CEO of AMR Advanced Market Research (Düsseldorf).More about the book:Being close to customers isn’t enough anymore. The customer should be at the centre of business. The book aims to help make this possible by making market research “more accessible.”‘Through Your Customer’s Eyes’ shows why customer centricity matters by combining firm opinion and supporting evidence. From an opinion perspective, Herbert states:“Customers, not you, your business, or your competitors determine whether a product succeeds or fails.”Herbert best sums up his belief in customer centricity with two stark warnings to brands who think they don’t need to put the customer at the centre of their business:1) no brand is too big to fail.2) if you don’t satisfy your customer, someone else will.Providing the reader with a research toolkitBy wanting to make market research more accessible, Herbert has committed to giving his readers a crash-course in research methods.This isn’t as easy as it sounds though. Discuss too many methods and all the reader has is a methodological glossary. Deep dive into one method more than the others and the reader has a bias view.To negate this challenge, Herbert brilliantly touches on the main market research methods. From quantitative to qualitative. From big data to agile research.But more importantly he provides the frameworks to apply these too (like VUCA and the design thinking double diamond).And MOST importantly, he details the skills that apply to ALL research projects regardless of their shape, size or approach. These include the need for: professionalism, brilliant briefing, tangible target groups and clear insight communication.Balancing the value of fundamentals and a future viewAny book that leans too heavily on its chosen subject’s fundamentals risks repeating what the reader knows already. Conversely, any book that overly focuses on the future risks trying to be a crystal ball. Giving the two equal exposure is therefore a tough balancing act.But it’s a balancing act ‘Through Your Customer’s Eyes’ achieves like an expert tight-rope walker.This is necessary because Herbert is aiming to make market research accessible. And this requires giving readers an understanding of research fundamentals.But these fundamentals need to be future proofed. Which is why Herbert discusses disruption at length. And how AI can potentially re-shape research.

