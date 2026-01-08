Krown Network Receives A+ Security Rating Following Completion of Full Smart Contract Audit Pipeline for KrownDEX

Krown Network and CFG NINJA Graphic KDEX Pipeline Audit Results KDEX Logo

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Network announced today that it has successfully completed a comprehensive smart contract security assessment for KrownDEX (KDEX), receiving a perfect A+ (Excellent) security rating from CFG Ninja, the same independent firm that previously audited the KrownDEX platform.

The audit evaluated the entire production smart-contract pipeline, validating all contracts deployed on Krown Network MainNet and confirming cryptographic integrity from audited source code through live deployment. The assessment reported zero findings across all severity categories, with no unauthorized modifications or tampering detected at any point in the deployment lifecycle.

CFG Ninja confirmed that all six production contracts powering KrownDEX are byte-for-byte matches with the audited Uniswap V3 codebase, inheriting its extensive security pedigree, including prior audits by Trail of Bits and ABDK Consulting, along with formal verification via large-scale fuzz testing and symbolic execution.

Key validation outcomes include:

- Zero Critical, High, Medium, or Low vulnerabilities

- 100% source-code verification across all production contracts

- No admin keys, no upgrade mechanisms, and no centralization risks

- Immutable, permissionless smart-contract architecture

- Full compliance with industry smart-contract security and SDLC standards

Independent Assessment Conclusion (Excerpt)

“The KDex platform represents a security-first approach to DeFi infrastructure. Through independent third-party validation, mathematical proof of correctness, and complete transparency, this project has achieved a level of security assurance that protects user funds and builds lasting trust.”

“With six contracts verified, zero tampering detected, and billions in proven TVL backing the underlying Uniswap V3 protocol, users can trade with confidence knowing their assets are secured by battle-tested, independently validated smart contracts.”

CFG Ninja further noted that Krown’s deployment methodology—cryptographically validating production bytecode against audited source code—eliminates deployment-time and supply-chain attack vectors.

The full public audit report is available here:

https://github.com/CFG-NINJA/audits/blob/641a4a2ee935ba375d0aed8b31d72a6900c70c2b/20260107_kDex-uniswapv3-Smart-Contract-Security-Assessment.pdf

About Krown Network

Krown Network is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem focused on security, transparency, and real-world utility. Built as a quantum-resilient Layer-1, Krown powers a growing suite of decentralized products, including KrownDEX (KDEX), designed to meet institutional-grade security expectations while remaining fully permissionless and open-source.

About CFG Ninja

CFG Ninja is an independent blockchain security firm specializing in smart-contract audits, bytecode verification, and production deployment assessments. The firm focuses on identifying deployment-time risks, supply-chain vulnerabilities, and architectural weaknesses across decentralized finance protocols.

