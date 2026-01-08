When Smoke Meets Mystery: Revolver’s 'House of Fire' Welcomes GABA for Exclusive Chef’s Table

The Progressive Fire-First Grill hosts Dubai Marina’s Speakeasy for a One-Night-Only Clash of Flame and Ritual.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, January 15, the rules of engagement at The Opus by Omniyat will change. Revolver, Dubai’s premier Progressive Fire-First Grill , opens its doors to the enigmatic team behind GABA, Dubai Marina’s cult speakeasy, for a one-night culinary collision.This is not a standard collaboration. This is Fire meets Ritual.The Domain: The House of Fire The evening is anchored by Chef Jitin Joshi, whose 27-year legacy (including Gymkhana London and multiple Michelin-starred kitchens) has defined Revolver’s aggressive evolution. Revolver is not a restaurant; it is a foundry. Here, we do not rely on gas. We rely on the primal, intense heat of Kameeldoring firewood.For one night, Chef Jitin invites Head Chef Esteban Torregrosa of GABA into his open kitchen. The challenge? To take GABA’s delicate, Asian-influenced, tea-driven philosophy and expose it to the roaring, aromatic heat of Revolver’s wood-fired grill."At Revolver, we don't hide behind heavy sauces. We cook with the truth of the wood," says Chef Jitin Joshi. "Kameeldoring wood burns incredibly hot and imparts a specific, wild aroma that you cannot fake. Bringing GABA’s precision into this high-heat environment creates a fascinating tension. It’s their ritual meeting our fire."The Menu: A Progression of SmokeGuests will experience a bespoke Tasting Menu that creates a dialogue between Revolver’s "Big Guns" approach and GABA’s modern restraint. The journey moves from vibrant, cold preparations to the intense char of the wood grill:• The Spark: The meal begins with Salmon Tartare with Ikura and Hokkaido Scallop Shiso Tempura—dishes that tease the palate with texture and spice.• The Fire: The kitchen shifts gears to the main event, utilizing the open flame of the Kameeldoring wood for Gochujang-Glazed Chicken Skewers, Grilled Seabass with Lemongrass Butter, and the show-stopping Wagyu Striploin finished with a Hoisin glaze. The wood smoke provides a savory depth that elevates the Asian glazes.• The Ritual: The evening concludes not just with dessert, but with a signature GABA tea ceremony, grounding the high-energy dining room in a moment of calm reflection.The Atmosphere: Industrial LuxurySet against the backdrop of Revolver’s dark, copper-clad interiors in Business Bay, the evening will be soundtracked by a curated playlist that transitions from deep, ambient rhythms to high-energy beats as the service peaks.This collaboration reinforces Revolver’s position as the disruptor of Dubai’s dining scene—a place where the "Progressive Grill" concept is constantly rewritten by the unpredictable nature of wood fire.Event Details:• Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026• Location: Revolver Dubai , The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay.• Time: 7:00 PM – Late.• Reservations: Strictly Limited. Book via and the below booking link https://sevn.ly/xQnLDDsB

