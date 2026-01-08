Daisy Genomics and New Day Diagnostics Partner to Advance CRC Detection With University of Tennessee Support

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daisy Genomics Inc. (“Daisy Genomics”) and New Day Diagnostics (“New Day”) have announced a strategic research collaboration focused on cancer diagnostics, launched in partnership with the University of Tennessee and the East Tennessee Health Innovation Alliance (“ETHIA”), to advance the development of next-generation epigenetic sequencing and liquid biopsy tools aimed at transforming early colorectal cancer (“CRC”) detection.The collaboration will combine New Day’s clinically validated CRC liquid biopsy technology with Daisy Genomics’ breakthrough physics-based sequencing platform. Together, Daisy Genomics and New Day will generate foundational data demonstrating how direct detection of epigenetic signals, without chemical amplification or traditional sequencing bottlenecks, can unlock earlier, more accurate, and more scalable cancer screening.Research will be conducted across New Day’s CLIA-certified laboratory and the University of Tennessee. The collaboration may further leverage capabilities within the University of Tennessee's Institute for Advanced Materials & Manufacturing (“IAMM”), whose nanoscale engineering, microfabrication resources, and materials science expertise align closely with Daisy Genomics’ next-generation chip design and manufacturing roadmap.The multi-institution collaboration also lays the foundation for future studies exploring advanced epigenetic biomarkers with the potential to significantly expand and improve clinical performance across CRC and other high-burden indications.“New Day Diagnostics is redefining what’s possible in cancer screening. The ability to directly detect tumor-specific changes like methylated Septin 9 in DNA provides an unprecedented opportunity to advance cancer diagnostics,” says Emily Milsovic, CEO of Daisy Genomics. “Partnering with New Day and the University of Tennessee strengthens our ability to generate real-world data quickly and responsibly, while demonstrating how Daisy Genomics’ optical platform can meaningfully advance patient care.”“Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the U.S., yet early detection dramatically improves survival,” says Eric Mayer, CEO of New Day Diagnostics. “With this collaboration, we are one step closer to making life-saving screening accessible to more patients than ever before. Partnering with Daisy Genomics gives New Day access to a game-changing sequencing platform – one that promises a streamlined, affordable workflow and the power to detect critical epigenetic changes directly.”The research collaboration between Daisy Genomics and New Day is supported by the University of Tennessee’s rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem, including the East Tennessee Health Innovation Alliance and the Institute for Advanced Materials & Manufacturing. The university aims to bring together engineering, data science, and clinical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs that can be translated directly into patient care. By integrating Daisy Genomics’ optical genomics platform, New Day’s clinical diagnostic capabilities, and the University of Tennessee’s world-class manufacturing, engineering, and translational research infrastructure, the partners aim to leverage the university’s advanced research infrastructure and statewide health innovation mandate to drive development, broaden clinical validation, and expand access to cutting-edge tools across the region.Brad Day, Associate Vice Chancellor at the University of Tennessee and Director of the East Tennessee Health Innovation Alliance, added: “This collaboration is exactly the type of high-impact initiative we are committed to advancing at the University of Tennessee and across ETHIA. This partnership is also a prime example of how the University of Tennessee and the University of Tennessee Medical Center are working together to drive innovation in the region, with a focus on positively impacting patient lives. By bringing together cutting-edge sequencing, validated diagnostics, and a translational ecosystem built for rapid iteration, we are positioning Tennessee as a national leader in next-generation cancer detection and precision health innovation.”Together, Daisy Genomics, New Day Diagnostics, and the University of Tennessee aim to deliver scalable screening approaches capable of reaching millions more patients, especially those underserved by today’s screening pathways. TCB Capital Advisors (“TCB”) helped facilitate the formation of this research collaboration and will continue to support Daisy Genomics, New Day, and the University of Tennessee as they work together to advance innovation and improve patient outcomes across the region and beyond.

