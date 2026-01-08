MacroAI Launches ‘Diet Score,’ an AI-Powered Feature Designed to Teach Users How to Follow Any Diet Correctly

MacroAi App MacroAi Diet Score

New AI-powered Diet Score evaluates meals against popular diets, helping users move beyond calorie counting toward smarter eating.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MacroAI, an AI-powered nutrition platform, today announced the launch of Diet Score , a new feature designed to help users understand how well their meals align with a chosen diet—not just track calories or macros.While many nutrition apps focus on logging food data, Diet Score evaluates each meal against a specific dietary framework, including ketogenic, Mediterranean, and other structured eating approaches. The feature assigns a simple score that helps users learn, meal by meal, whether they are truly following their diet correctly.The launch comes at a critical time for public health. In the United States alone, more than 40% of adults are obese—driving hundreds of billions of dollars annually in healthcare costs and lost productivity. Globally, the World Health Organization reports that more than 2.5 billion adults are overweight, including nearly 900 million classified as obese.“People don’t fail at diets because they lack motivation—they fail because they lack clarity,” said Elias DaSilva, founder of MacroAI. “Diet Score turns nutrition into feedback. Instead of guessing, users can instantly see how their food choices align with their goals.”How Diet Score WorksMacroAI analyzes meals submitted by users—via photos, voice, or simple text descriptions—to calculate macros and evaluate how well each meal aligns with a selected diet. Based on the user’s chosen dietary approach, the app assigns a Diet Score reflecting how closely the meal follows that diet’s nutritional principles.Unlike traditional macro or calorie-counting apps that simply display numbers, Diet Score explains what each score means and how a meal aligns with a chosen diet. Future updates will expand this capability with deeper AI-driven insights and personalized suggestions to improve future meals.Beyond Tracking: Teaching NutritionMacroAI was built for users who want more than calorie counting. By combining macro tracking with diet-specific evaluation, the platform aims to teach users how to eat correctly over time, reinforcing better habits rather than short-term compliance.Additional features include:AI-powered photo analysis for instant macro calculationVoice or text input for food descriptionFasting trackingExercise-based calorie adjustmentAn integrated AI nutrition assistant for guidance and planningThe global demand for nutrition and macro-tracking tools continues to grow. As a point of reference, leading platforms in this category reported hundreds of millions of dollars in annual subscription revenue in 2024, highlighting the scale and maturity of the market.AvailabilityMacroAI is available on iOS, Android, and web at https://macroai.ai The app currently offers one month of free access, allowing users to experience its full capabilities before subscribing.About MacroAIMacroAI is a nutrition intelligence platform that uses artificial intelligence to help users understand what they eat and how it fits their dietary goals. Founded by inventor and technologist Elias DaSilva, MacroAI combines macro tracking with diet-specific insights to make healthy eating clearer, simpler, and more sustainable.Media ContactElias DaSilvaFounder, MacroAIEmail: elias@macroai.aiWebsite: https://macroai.ai

