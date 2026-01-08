H2Ocean Engages Dr. Lou Shuman as Strategic Advisor to Strengthen Education and Strategic Growth

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Dr. Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS: Strategic Advisor, H2Ocean H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash: #1 Mouthwash for Daily Oral Rinse

Renowned dental innovator to join H2Ocean’s Academic Team on science translation, professional education strategy, and long-term growth initiatives.

H2Ocean's truly natural oral care products are making a meaningful impact on oral health, especially for cancer patients who need gentle and effective oral care when it matters most. ” — Dr. Lou Shuman, Strategic Advisor, H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , a global leader in sea salt based health and personal care products, today announced a strategic advisory engagement with Dr. Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, who will serve as a Strategic Advisor and Consultant to the H2Ocean Research and Academic Team. This engagement underscores H2Ocean’s continued commitment to strengthening its scientific rigor, academic positioning, and education driven innovation by collaborating with globally respected industry leaders.Dr. Shuman is widely recognized as one of the most influential thought leaders in modern dentistry and healthcare innovation. As President and Chief Executive Officer of Cellerant Consulting Group, dentistry’s premier corporate accelerator, he has advised and guided the growth of numerous high-impact companies across dental technology, clinical education, and healthcare innovation. His strategic insight has helped bridge the gap between emerging science, clinical adoption, and scalable commercialization, making his perspective particularly valuable as H2Ocean continues to expand its business and academic initiatives. “As H2Ocean scales its research and academic efforts, engaging advisors with deep industry perspective is essential,” said Eddie Kolos, Chief Executive Officer of H2Ocean. “Dr. Lou Shuman brings a rare combination of strategic vision, innovation leadership, and credibility. His advisory guidance will help ensure that our scientific initiatives and educational efforts remain clinically relevant, forward thinking, and aligned with the evolving needs of practitioners and patients.”In his advisory and consulting capacity, Dr. Shuman will provide strategic counsel to H2Ocean’s Research and Academic Team, supporting areas such as research translation, academic collaboration strategy, professional education alignment, and new business growth opportunities. His involvement is designed to help H2Ocean effectively translate scientific insight into meaningful clinical and educational impact while maintaining the highest standards of evidence-based development. “Dr. Shuman understands how to evaluate science not only for its rigor, but for its real world applicability,” said Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean. “His advisory input will strengthen how we design, communicate, and position our professional and academic collaborations within dentistry, ensuring that our work delivers genuine value to dental professionals while upholding scientific integrity.”Dr. Shuman’s career includes senior leadership roles at some of the most influential organizations in dentistry, including Align Technology, where he served as Vice President of Clinical Education and Strategic Relations, and The Pride Institute, where he served as President. He is also a Venturer-in-Residence at Harvard University’s Innovation Labs, mentoring emerging healthcare ventures, and was instrumental in the early development of LightForce Orthodontics, the world’s first fully customized 3D-printed ceramic orthodontic bracket system. In addition, he is the founder of the Cellerant Best of Class Technology Awards, recognizing innovation excellence in dentistry. A prolific author and speaker, Dr. Shuman has contributed extensively to leading professional publications, influencing clinical and strategic thinking across the profession. “With so much new technology entering dentistry every year, it’s refreshing to see a truly natural product making such a meaningful impact, especially for cancer patients who need gentle, effective oral care when it matters most. H2Ocean is a powerful reminder that innovation doesn’t always have to be high-tech to be life-changing,” said Dr. Lou Shuman. “I look forward to advising the Research and Academic Team and contributing strategic perspective as the company continues to advance its innovation and academic initiatives.” This strategic advisory engagement further reinforces H2Ocean’s long term focus on evidence based innovation, academic collaboration, and responsible commercialization. By working with respected advisors such as Dr. Shuman, H2Ocean continues to position itself as a trusted partner to dental professionals, clinicians, researchers, and academic institutions worldwide.H2Ocean’s flagship Healing Rinse Mouthwash is the company’s patented, original sea salt based all natural oral rinse , developed to support oral health without reliance on harsh additives. The formulation is free from alcohol, artificial dyes, and unnecessary chemical irritants, making it suitable for patients who require gentle yet effective daily oral care. H2Ocean is recognized as the first company globally to bring sea salt based oral and skin care products to the marketplace, helping redefine how all natural, evidence informed solutions support everyday and clinical care. Through continued investment in education, innovation, and strategic leadership, H2Ocean remains focused on advancing gentle, effective oral care solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients and professionals worldwide.

