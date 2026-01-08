RobosizeME to Sponsor Oracle Hospitality Summit 2026, Brings Time-Saving Workflow Automations to OHIP Users

With over 24,000 hours saved across key hospitality operations, RobosizeME brings OHIP-integrated automation to the forefront at Oracle’s premier global event

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME , a leading provider of workflow automation solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced its sponsorship of the upcoming Oracle Hospitality Summit 2026 , taking place January 19–21 at the Park Plaza London Riverbank. As part of its presence at the event, RobosizeME will spotlight how its workflow automation solutions (already integrated with Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform, OHIP) are delivering measurable operational efficiencies for Oracle customers worldwide, saving over 24,000 staff hours annually across common front- and back-office tasks.The Oracle Hospitality Summit, hosted in Europe for the first time, is known for gathering Oracle’s most forward-thinking hospitality clients and technology partners. With automation now a central priority for hoteliers seeking scalable solutions in a labor-constrained market, RobosizeME’s participation underscores the growing role of cloud-native integrations and low-disruption deployments via OHIP. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how hotels are turning repetitive, manual workflows into touchless, scalable processes."Working with Oracle Hospitality customers has allowed us to design workflow automations that deliver immediate and measurable value to hotel groups, from finance departments to front desk operations,” said Stephen Burke, Founder & CEO of RobosizeME. “The ability to deploy these solutions through OHIP makes them even more accessible for hotel groups looking to reduce workload, improve accuracy, and focus their teams on guest experience."RobosizeME’s automations are already generating major time savings for hotels. For example, automation of Batch Deposit Processing, which reconciles daily deposits from PMS and payment providers, has saved over 17,400 hours per year. Similarly, the Booking.com Commission Checker, which cross-verifies charges with PMS data, has saved over 5,000 hours annually by identifying discrepancies automatically. Other widely adopted use cases include Third-Party Routing, No Show Catcher and Invoice Checker, saving hundreds of additional hours for operations teams.“Workflow automation continues to demonstrate what’s possible when solutions are purpose-built for hotel operations,” added Burke. “Our mission is to make workflow automation both accessible and low-risk for hotel teams, and the Oracle Hospitality Summit is the ideal place to share how that’s already happening.”RobosizeME will be available for meetings and demonstrations throughout the event, offering attendees a first-hand look at how automation can support digital transformation across the hotel ecosystems. Book an appointment with us About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me

