Jal Mahotsav 2026 Begins at Hanuwantiya

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism has launched the ninth edition of Jal Mahotsav Tent City at Hanuwantiya, marking the start of 2026 with India’s premier water-based tourism festival. Held on the scenic backwaters of the Indira Sagar Dam near Khandwa, the festival commenced on December 30, 2025, and will continue till March 2026.Set along the serene stretches of the Narmada River, Hanuwantiya has evolved into a flagship experiential tourism destination, blending adventure, culture, and leisure in an eco-sensitive environment. The festival was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr. Mohan Yadav, reaffirming the state’s commitment to diversifying tourism beyond conventional heritage and wildlife circuits.Jal Mahotsav offers a wide range of water adventure activities, including speed boating, jet skiing, banana boat rides, and kayaking, all conducted under strict safety protocols and professional supervision. The expansive reservoir provides ideal conditions for safe and regulated water recreation.Evenings come alive with cultural performances featuring folk dances, tribal music, and regional art forms from across Madhya Pradesh. Visitors can also participate in yoga sessions, nature walks, wellness activities, and bonfire gatherings, creating a relaxed and immersive atmosphere.The Hanuwantiya Tent City features premium Swiss-style tents equipped with modern amenities, including air-conditioning and attached bathrooms. Guests can savor traditional Malwa cuisine along with multi-cuisine dining options.The festival also promotes local employment by engaging nearby communities in hospitality, cultural showcases, logistics, and event operations, supporting inclusive and sustainable tourism development.Through Jal Mahotsav, Madhya Pradesh Tourism continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for experience-driven travel while highlighting the natural and cultural richness of the Narmada basin.

Jal Mahotsav 2022-23 | India's Biggest Water Carnival | Hanuwantiya | Madhya Pradesh Tourism

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.