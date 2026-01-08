eTRANSERVICES Receives 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Gold Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

eTRANSERVICES is recognized for exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's veterans

This recognition affirms our commitment to providing meaningful career opportunities, investing in professional development, and creating an environment where veterans can grow, lead, and succeed.” — Chris Beckford, President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eTRANSERVICES , a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is proud to announce it has been awarded a 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Gold Award, a prestigious federal recognition honoring employers that demonstrate exemplary commitment to recruiting, hiring, and supporting America’s military veterans.The HIRE Vets Medallion Program, administered by the U.S. Department of Labor, recognizes organizations that invest in veteran employment, professional development, and long-term career growth. eTRANSERVICES’ Gold-level distinction reflects its sustained dedication to building a workplace that values service, leadership, integrity, and mission-driven excellence.“As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and a U.S. Marine myself, supporting veterans is core to who we are,” said Chris Beckford, President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES. “This recognition affirms our commitment to providing meaningful career opportunities, investing in professional development, and creating an environment where veterans can grow, lead, and succeed.”eTRANSERVICES’ recognition is featured in the 2025 Hire Vets Medallion Awardees Preview on HireVets.gov , highlighting the company’s veteran hiring and retention practices among leading employers nationwide.The company extends its deepest gratitude to the veterans across the eTRANSERVICES team for their service and the invaluable impact they make every day. eTRANSERVICES also thanks its employees and partners whose continued support strengthens veteran-focused initiatives throughout the organization.Headquartered in Stafford, Virginia, eTRANSERVICES is a small business that remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening veteran hiring, retention, and advancement efforts in the years ahead.About eTRANSERVICESeTRANSERVICES is an SBA-Certified 8(a) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) firm that provides enterprise transformational services and solutions in the areas of systems engineering, information technology, cybersecurity, cloud services, and business services, to local, state, and federal agencies and commercial clients.For more information on the HIRE Vets Medallion Program: HIREVets.gov, (202) 693-4745

