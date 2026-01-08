EyeCool Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Interim Clinical Results for ETX-4143 in Chronic Ocular Surface Pain

© EyeCool Therapeutics, Inc.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EyeCool Therapeutics, a clinical-stage ophthalmic medical device company, today announced encouraging interim results from its ongoing ETX4143-A005 clinical study being conducted at the prestigious University of Melbourne, evaluating the ETX-4143 device for treatment in patients with chronic ocular surface pain.The interim analysis showed that treatment with ETX-4143 was well tolerated, did not adversely affect corneal nerve structure, and characterized the dynamic behaviors of corneal epithelial immune cells using static and functional in vivo confocal microscopy imaging. These findings support the device’s favorable safety profile while additionally suggesting a second mechanism to explain the observed reductions in chronic pain and ocular surface inflammation.“These results are encouraging because they show that ETX-4143 may be used without damaging already vulnerable corneal nerves,” said Cristos Ifantides, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Advisor at EyeCool Therapeutics. “Prior study findings have suggested clinically-significant levels of pain reduction, as well as improved corneal sensation after treatment with the ETX-4143 device. The addition of this study showing preserved corneal nerve architecture also provides important information about an additional mechanism at play beyond the technology’s effects on myelinated fibers of the long ciliary nerves. It provides a foundation for continued development as we work to address both pain and inflammation in this underserved patient population.”Dr. Richard Lindstrom, MD, a member of the company’s Medical Advisory Board, added, “Maintaining corneal nerve integrity is critical for a healthy ocular surface. These interim data provide early reassurance from a safety standpoint and support further clinical evaluation.”The ETX4143-A005 study is ongoing, with additional follow-up planned to further assess clinical outcomes over time.“We are very encouraged by these early findings and look forward to sharing more as the program progresses,” said Ruben F. Salinas, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of EyeCool Therapeutics. “We are excited to discuss ETX-4143 and our broader development strategy at the upcoming JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco as part of our Series B efforts.”About EyeCool’s Device (ETX-4143)EyeCool’s lead product, ETX-4143, is an investigational device for the treatment of COSP. It is designed to be used during an in-office, out-patient procedure. The device gently cools the surface of each eye for four minutes, targeting the myelinated fibers of the long ciliary nerves at the ocular surface responsible for pain signaling. Most patients experience immediate relief, which continues to improve over the following weeks. As the nerve fibers treated gradually regenerate myelin over two to three months, symptoms may return and patients may require repeat treatment. In addition to pain relief, clinical trials have shown statistically significant improvements in corneal sensitivity.About Chronic Ocular Surface PainChronic ocular surface pain (COSP) is a common ocular condition defined as having a feeling of pain or discomfort, perceived as originating from the ocular surface, that persists for more than three months. There are currently no approved treatment options for COSP.About EyeCool Therapeutics Inc.EyeCool Therapeutics is a clinical stage medical device company committed to innovation and novel therapies for eye care. EyeCool is focused on developing an in-clinic device to deliver fast, lasting relief for patients suffering from Chronic Ocular Surface Pain (COSP).SOURCE EyeCool Therapeutics, Inc.Important Safety InformationWarning: This product has not been approved or cleared for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is considered an investigational device.For more information, please visit www.eyecooltx.com or contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.