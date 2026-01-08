Personalized Nutrition Market to Witness Remarkable Growth With DSM-Firmenich, BASF SE, Amway Corp

Personalized Nutrition Market Size

Personalized Nutrition Market is estimated to valued USD 16.34 Bn in 2025 and expected to reach USD 42.16 Bn by 2032, growing CAGR of 14.50% from 2025 to 2032

Both quantitative and qualitative evaluations are included, segmented by company, region & country, type, and application. As markets continue to evolve, the report explores competitive strategies, demand-supply shifts, and critical forces that influence business growth across various industries.👉 Request a Sample of the Personalized Nutrition Analysis Report here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8721 Global Personalized Nutrition Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global personalized nutrition market size is projected to grow from USD 16.34 Bn in 2025 to USD 42.16 Bn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.Demand remains especially high for personalized dietary supplements, such as vitamins and probiotics, with the target segment accounting for a market share of 45.3% in 2025.Standard supplements segment is slated to account for 67.8% of the global personalized nutrition market share in 2025.Based on technology, genetic testing is projected to account for a prominent market share of 36.9% in 2025.North America is expected to dominate the personalized nutrition industry with a share of 40.3% in 2025. This is mostly due to rising demand for precision nutrition and integration of advanced technologies like AI and wearables.Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 23.5% in 2025, is anticipated to emerge as a highly lucrative market for personalized nutritional manufacturers during the forecast period.Growing Health Awareness Fueling Personalized Nutrition Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest personalized nutrition market analysis identifies various factors driving the industry’s growth. These include rising consumer health awareness, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, growing demand for functional foods, and escalating popularity of personalized nutrition therapy. Availability of custom nutrition solutions is also positively impacting the target market.Consumers in the contemporary world are increasingly becoming health-conscious and focused on preventive care. They recognize that nutrition plays a vital role in overall well-being, disease prevention, and quality of life. This awareness is driving demand for nutrition plans as well as products tailored to individual health goals, rather than generic solutions.High Cost of Personalized Nutrition Products and Services Limiting Market GrowthThe global personalized nutrition market outlook appears bright, owing to rising consumer health awareness, growing interest in preventive care, and increasing popularity of tailored nutrition programs. However, high cost of personalized nutrition and services might slow market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Personalized nutrition plans, supplements, and testing services can be expensive. This limits adoption, especially across low- and middle-income regions, thereby reducing overall personalized nutrition market demand. High costs of advanced technologies like genetic testing or microbiome analysis also restrict accessibility.Increasing Chronic and Lifestyle-Related Diseases Burden Creating Growth OpportunitiesThere global incidence of lifestyle disorders like cardiovascular disease and metabolic issues is increasing rapidly. This, in turn, is pushing consumers and healthcare providers toward nutrition strategies customized to individual health profiles. Key Players Highlighted in This Report• DSM-Firmenich• BASF SE• Amway Corp• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd• Nestl Health Science• Glanbia Plc• Danone SA• Unilever PLC• Cargill Incorporated• Balchem Corporation• Nutrigenomix Inc• DayTwo Ltd• Viome Life Sciences• Persona Nutrition (Nestl)• InsideTrackerComprehensive Segmentation of the Report• By Product Type: Personalized Dietary Supplements (vitamins, probiotics), Nutraceuticals, Medical Foods (Pharmaceutical-grade, disease-specific, requires a prescription), and Software and Digital Platforms• By Application: Standard Supplements (General wellness and vitality, Weight management and metabolism support, Muscle recovery, Immune system enhancement, Energy and stress management, Cognitive and mental performance), and Disease-Based Formulations• By Technology: Genetic Testing, Microbiome and Gut Health Analysis, Blood Biomarker and Metabolic Testing, and Others• By Dosage Form: Capsules and Tablets, Powders and Mixes, and Others (Liquid, etc.)• By Age Group: Pediatric, Adult, and Geriatric• By End User: Individuals/Consumers, Hospitals and clinics, Nutritionists and dietitians, Home Care Settings, Corporate wellness programs, and Research and Academic Institutes• By Distribution Channel: Online and OfflineEmerging Personalized Nutrition Market TrendsShift towards preventive healthcare is a key growth-shaping trend in the personalized nutrition market. Consumers in the modern world are increasingly investing in personalized nutrition to enhance overall health, boost immunity, manage weight, and optimize wellness. This rising demand for preventive nutrition will likely bode well for the target industry.Rising demand for functional and nutrigenomic solutions is boosting personalized nutrition market growth. There is a growing interest in functional foods, nutrigenomics, and tailored supplements that offer benefits beyond basic nutrition. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the personalized nutrition industry in the coming years.Innovations in genetic testing, microbiome sequencing, AI and machine learning, and wearable health tech enable highly precise, data driven personalized recommendations that adapt to an individual’s unique biology and habits. These advancements are expected to boost personalized nutrition market growth during the forthcoming period.Regional OutlookThe Personalized Nutrition Market analysis also provides detailed forecasts across major regions, including growth drivers and influencing trends. Regional OutlookThe Personalized Nutrition Market analysis also provides detailed forecasts across major regions, including growth drivers and influencing trends. The study covers:⦿ North America (U.S. and Canada)⦿ Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)⦿ Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)⦿ Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)⦿ Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand)⦿ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)Benefits of This Report➺ Reduce uncertainty about the future – Identify revenue pockets and growth opportunities.➺ Understand market sentiment – Access in-depth insights into consumer and industry trends.➺ Pinpoint investment hubs – Evaluate future demand and ROI for key sectors.➺ Assess potential partners – Identify compatible collaborators and business allies.Reasons to Buy1️⃣ Gain competitive insights for effective R&D strategies.2️⃣ Spot emerging players with strong pipelines and portfolios.3️⃣ Identify potential clients or partners in key demographics.4️⃣ Build tactical initiatives based on top companies' focus areas.5️⃣ Plan M&A activities with clear intelligence on leading manufacturers.6️⃣ Strengthen licensing strategies by identifying promising projects.7️⃣ Enhance presentations with reliable, high-quality market data.FAQ's1. Who are the key players dominating the market?2. What business strategies are adopted by leaders to stay competitive?3. What factors are driving the rapid growth of this industry?4. Which regions are witnessing the fastest expansion in the Personalized Nutrition sector?5. What CAGR is expected for the Global Personalized Nutrition Market during 2026–2033? 