CES 2026: Sound Dimension Introduces a New Way to Experience Sound Together

Activate surround sound from your phone and ask your friends to join

Timed with CES 2026, Sound Dimension brings AiFi to a global audience, enabling shared sound experiences for music and video streaming platforms.

Sound Dimension AB (XSAT:SOUND)

Streaming has become solitary, and platforms struggle to create shared moments without hardware or complexity. AiFi removes that friction by turning smartphones into one synchronized sound system.” — Rickard Riblom, CEO

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As CES 2026 brings the future of consumer technology into focus, Sound Dimension is introducing a new way to experience sound together.Timed with CES 2026, the Stockholm-based audio technology company introduces AiFi for the global CES audience, a breakthrough sound technology that transforms multiple smartphones into one synchronized, powerful sound system. No speakers, no cables, no setup friction. Just phones, connected instantly, playing together as one.With AiFi, users can move seamlessly from personal listening to shared sound. Friends place their phones on a table, in their pockets, or around a room, and AiFi automatically synchronizes playback in real time, creating rich stereo and spatial sound that adapts to movement and environment.A New Category for Shared ListeningAiFi is not a speaker, an app, or an accessory. It is a sound engine built for social listening.Using a proprietary combination of Bluetooth, WiFi, and mobile data, AiFi connects devices into a self-organizing network. Audio is synchronized down to milliseconds and continuously adapts to distance, motion, and device hardware. The result is a natural, immersive sound experience that feels intentional, not improvised.According to Sound Dimension CEO Rickard Riblom, AiFi is designed to remove friction from shared listening.“People already carry powerful speakers in their pockets. AiFi lets them work together as one system, instantly. Streaming has become a solitary experience, and platforms struggle to create shared moments without adding hardware or complexity. AiFi removes that friction by turning everyday smartphones into one synchronized sound system, helping platforms drive engagement, retention, and social listening in real time.”Hardware-Aware, Movement-Adaptive SoundAiFi analyzes each connected device in real time. Speaker capabilities, orientation, placement, and user movement are continuously factored into playback.If someone moves their phone, the sound adjusts. If devices differ in power, AiFi compensates. As users spread out, the soundstage expands organically, maintaining balance and clarity without manual setup.The experience feels alive, responsive, and surprisingly powerful, without requiring any dedicated hardware.Built for Streaming Platforms and Social ExperiencesBeyond the user experience, AiFi is designed for music and video streaming platforms looking to increase engagement, session length, and retention.By enabling synchronized, shared listening and viewing experiences directly inside existing platforms, AiFi turns passive consumption into social interaction. From spontaneous group listening to watch parties and co-present experiences, AiFi creates moments users want to stay in and return to.AvailabilityAiFi is currently being introduced to industry partners and streaming platforms. Sound Dimension is opening discussions with select music and video services interested in integrating social sound experiences into their products.More information is available at sounddimension.seAbout Sound Dimension:Sound Dimension enables shared sound experiences by transforming everyday devices into synchronized audio systems through its proprietary AiFi technology. AiFi connects multiple smartphones into a real-time sound network, delivering natural stereo and spatial sound that adapts to movement, placement, and device hardware. Designed for music and video streaming platforms, AiFi helps create social listening and viewing experiences that increase engagement, retention, and time spent together. Sound Dimension works with streaming and media platforms to bring frictionless shared sound to users, without requiring any additional hardware. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.More info:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.