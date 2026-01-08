The non-profit S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame enables online funding

The S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes, honors, and celebrates distinguished military leaders, heroes, and heroines from the Palmetto State. The S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Elite military hall of fame announces new easy-to-access online sponsorship feature

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supporters and sponsors of the South Carolina Military Veterans Hall of Fame (SCMVHOF) now have an easy online option when it comes to making donations and monetary contributions whether one-time or on a recurring “monthly” basis. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization since Oct. 2025, the SCMVHOF may now be accessed for online contributions at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/scmvhof-patriots-donation-drive “South Carolina has always been proud of her sons and daughters who have served our state and nation in uniform,” said SCMVHOF executive director Jay Alverson. “And with this new non-profit status; businesses, organizations, and private citizens may now tangibly support the Hall of Fame and receive a tax benefit at the same time.”Moreover, through SCMVHOF’s Certified Business Program, sponsors may receive and display the Hall of Fame’s logo with an accompanying scroll emblazoned with the word, “CERTIFIED” – similar to the inductee’s scroll – but with a gold background instead of the inductees’ traditional burgundy – which is proof of financial support.“This is but one of the many benefits SCMVHOF offers its donors and supporters,” said Alverson.Funding and sponsorships help cover the cost of SCMVHOF’s public-education programs as regards S.C.’s and the nation’s military heritage. According to the Hall of Fame’s website: “The SCMVHOF exists to honor and preserve the legacy of South Carolina’s military veterans whose service and sacrifice exemplify valor, dedication, and selfless commitment to the United States of America, our state, and their communities.”Sponsors so far include Coca-Cola Consolidated, the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, Pearce Bespoke-Charlotte, Palmetto Citizens Bank, Brand RPM, Achieve Athletics, other businesses, families and individuals.The Hall of Fame will enshrine several new members (Class of 2026) during an induction ceremony and dinner at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C. on June 26, the 82nd anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy. Specific details about the dinner are forthcoming.Inductees into the SCMVOF must meet the Hall’s exacting standards and criteria as stipulated in the Hall’s bylaws for induction. Any potential inductee must first be nominated and pass a rigorous review board.Inductees include all Medal of Honor recipients from South Carolina – such as living recipients like Major General James E. Livingston, Sergeant Major Thomas Payne, and Corporal Kyle Carpenter – as well as historically significant military figures like Brig. Gen. Francis Marion, Brig. Gen. Thomas Sumter, Brig. Gen. Andrew Pickens, Maj. Gen. William Moultrie, and all four of South Carolina’s signers of the Declaration of Independence: Each of the S.C. signers being militia soldiers during the American Revolution.The Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in downtown Columbia, S.C., will serve as the permanent home of the Hall of Fame.See donation page at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/scmvhof-patriots-donation-drive

