B2B Marketing Agency Magoom Research: Why Western 'Remote-First' Sales Tactics Fail in Central and Eastern Europe

Vytautas Majauskas, Founder & Digital Marketing Strategist at Magoom Daniel Gvozdovič, CEO at SpotGo Arūnas Eitutis, CEO at Frontu

Magoom research: Western remote sales tactics fail in CEE. SaaS success depends on live contact and deep localisation to build trust.

The winners in CEE don't just sell; they connect. Our data proves that live contact and listening to local needs are the ultimate growth drivers.” — Vytautas Majauskas, Digital Marketing Strategist

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research conducted by B2B marketing agency Magoom challenges the effectiveness of standard Western sales playbooks when applied to Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The qualitative analysis reveals that the remote sales models and standardised outreach schemes widely used in Western markets typically fail in the CEE region, where business success is critically dependent on live contact and deep localisation.Based on 17 in-depth interviews with CEOs of SaaS companies and startups, the research highlights a significant disconnect between Western expansion theories and the reality of the Eastern market. While 63 percent of startups plan foreign expansion, often looking toward CEE, the region remains resistant to the "low-touch" automated sales funnels that dominate the industry.The research points to a stark digital divide as a core reason for this friction. While 82 to 86 percent of SMEs in mature markets like Finland and Sweden have digital readiness, that figure drops to just 55 percent on average across Europe, with Bulgaria and Romania ranking among the least digitised markets in the region. This lack of uniformity means that standardised SaaS introduction strategies encounter significant friction."This region requires different market entry solutions. Western models often rely on remote sales and standardised messages, but in CEE countries, the winners are those who abandon universal schemes," says Vytautas Majauskas, Head of the marketing agency Magoom. "The research clearly showed that specifically live contact and localisation become the springboard for success."The research indicates that the primary barriers to using standard Western tactics are language differences, cultural nuances, and trust mechanisms. In major markets such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, decision-makers are often guided by trust in the individual rather than solely by product specifications, rendering impersonal digital sales channels less effective.Furthermore, in markets with lower digital literacy, the "self-serve" or "remote-onboarding" models preferred by Western SaaS companies often fail because clients require additional education and a longer, more hands-on introduction cycle."In some markets, especially in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, English language knowledge is limited, so entering the market becomes difficult without local people and a local phone number," explains Daniel Gvozdovič, CEO of the startup SpotGo . He notes that in these regions, a live meeting or demonstration provides far greater engagement opportunities than a remote call or presentation.Contrary to the trend of digital transformation in sales, the research respondents emphasised that physical presence remains a decisive factor. Arūnas Eitutis, CEO of FSM software provider Frontu , shares that their most effective strategy involved rapid experimentation and travel rather than digital scalability alone."Live contact in Southern and Eastern European countries is critically important, clients want to know the person, so travel and meetings yield the best results," says Arūnas Eitutis.The research concludes that companies attempting to scale in CEE using only one-off demonstrations or single-channel digital tactics see significantly poorer results compared to those who invest in multi-level experimentation and relationship building with local partners."The Central and Eastern European region is not suitable for standard business expansion," Vytautas Majauskas summarises. "Companies in this region value trust, and the findings of this research can serve as a practical map for those expanding into these markets."About MagoomThe marketing agency Magoom creates digital strategies for businesses, designed for go-to-market actions and client acquisition. By utilising a data-driven approach, understanding the specifics of introducing new products to the market, and applying individual digital marketing solutions, Magoom supports client brand growth and focuses on maximising return on marketing investment.

