Over 250 industry leaders to unite at Sustainable Retail Summit to share practical solutions to urgent challenges

PARIS, FRANCE, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of global consumer goods leaders and industry experts are counting down to The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF)’s Sustainable Retail Summit (SRS) in Paris from 3 to 5 February 2026, where they will hear practical solutions to address the industry’s most important health and sustainability challenges.Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this year’s summit is themed “From Innovation to Impact: Scaling Solutions for People & Planet”. It will spotlight how leaders can move beyond pilots and pledges to drive real impact – including reshaping supply chains and protecting ecosystems.With over 250 senior attendees from more than 125 companies across 30 countries expected to attend, SRS offers a unique platform for global brands and retailers to drive solutions that deliver measurable benefits for people and the planet while providing a competitive advantage. Speakers will share strategic insights and practical tools to drive meaningful change, all with a focus on turning innovation into impact.Key topics will include consumer behaviour change, net zero pathways for food systems, supply chain and retailer decarbonisation, sustainable packaging, reuse and refill models, the circular economy, food waste, climate and nature tech, integrating human rights into the climate transition, the role of AI in sustainability, and addressing allergy risks in product development. Taking place at the start of the year, the event will provide attendees with actionable steps to take back to their own organisations as they implement plans for 2026.Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director of The Consumer Goods Forum, said: “No business can tackle the breadth and scale of today’s sustainability challenges alone – which is why the SRS has for a decade been a major opportunity to unite leaders for vital discussions. By working together, we can find solutions and drive action faster and more effectively.”“For our members, sharing lessons learned from their own businesses, exchanging best practices, and exploring new ideas together is essential. Building future-proof, sustainable businesses requires industry-wide collaboration, ensuring that everyone benefits and accelerates their positive impact.”The inspirational lineup of speakers includes:Imke van Gasselt, VP Healthy & Sustainable Diets at Ahold Delhaize.Juan Manuel Bañez Romero, Head of EU Sustainability Policy at AmazonCécile Beliot-Zind, CEO at Bel GroupBertrand Swiderski, Chief Sustainability Officer at CarrefourMario Abreu, Vice President of Sustainability at Ferrero GroupEmily Kunen, Senior Director, Positive Agriculture Capabilities & Forest Risk at PepsiCoPeer Swinkels, CEO at Royal SwinkelsKen Murphy, Group CEO at Tesco plcAlongside industry leaders, attendees will also hear from experts at global sustainability bodies, including:Michael Clements, Director for International Programmes, Business & Human Rights Resource CentreFabrice DeClerck, Chief Science Officer, EAT ForumJorge Laguna-Celis, Director, One Planet Network, UN Environment ProgrammeTanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE, Founder & Trustee, The Natasha Allergy Research FoundationTo find out more, visit: Sustainable Retail Summit - The Consumer Goods Forum

