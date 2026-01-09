Nexford University Launches Master of Science in AI and Technology Management to Help Working Professionals Lead in AI

Nexford University

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexford University today announced the launch of its Master of Science in AI and Technology Management (MSAI), a fully online graduate program designed to help working professionals lead artificial intelligence and digital transformation initiatives without stepping away from their careers or learning to code.

As AI reshapes how organizations operate, leaders across industries are being asked to understand, apply, and guide AI-driven change. Nexford’s MSAI was built to meet that demand—equipping professionals with practical AI strategy, technology management, and leadership skills they can apply immediately in the workplace.

“AI is no longer a technical specialty reserved for engineers,” said Fadl Al Tarzi. Nexford’s Co-Founder and CEO. "It’s a leadership capability. The MSAI is designed for professionals who are expected to make AI-informed decisions, lead transformation, and drive real business outcomes—without putting their careers on pause.”



A Practical, Career-Focused AI Degree

Unlike short-term bootcamps or highly technical programs, Nexford’s MSAI focuses on real-world application of AI and technology in business environments. The program prepares learners to leverage AI capabilities to drive cross-functional initiatives, and lead organizational change—rather than simply understand the theory behind emerging technologies.

Graduates of the program are prepared for roles such as:

- Product Manager

- AI Project Manager

- Digital Transformation Lead

- Process Automation Manager

- Business Process Manager

- Technology and Automation Lead

- Digital Operations Manager



Built for Working Professionals

The MSAI is designed for professionals who need flexibility, affordability, and a clear return on education. The program is 100% online and follows Nexford’s pay-as-you-go tuition model, allowing learners to stay in control of costs with predictable monthly billing.

Learners can advance their careers while maintaining their income, responsibilities, and momentum—making it possible to gain AI leadership skills without stepping away from work or life commitments.



Skills Learners Will Develop

Through a modern, AI-forward curriculum, learners gain practical skills including:

- AI strategy and implementation

- Applied machine learning concepts for business

- Technology-enabled product management

- Business process automation

- Design thinking

- Change management

- Cybersecurity leadership

- Law and ethics of information technology

The program culminates in an AI and Technology Management Capstone, allowing learners to apply their knowledge to real organizational challenges.



Admissions and Accessibility

Admission requirements include:

- A bachelor’s degree or equivalent

- Proof of identity

- Proof of English proficiency for non-native speakers

No GMAT or GRE is required. Foundation courses may be required depending on prior academic background.



About Nexford University

Nexford University is an accredited, online university designed for the modern workforce. Built in collaboration with employers and industry experts, Nexford offers flexible, affordable degree programs focused on real-world skills and career outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.