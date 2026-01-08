Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefs media on NSC 2025 examination breach findings, 9 Jan
The Minister of Basic Education will host a media briefing to formally release the findings of the Interim Report of the National Investigative Task Team into the recent examination breach.
The briefing forms part of the Department’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of the integrity and credibility of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.
During the briefing, the Minister will outline the findings of the investigation, key recommendations, and the Department’s intended actions to strengthen examination security and uphold public confidence in the assessment system.
Details of the Media Briefing are as follows:
Date: 09 January 2026
Time: 13h00
Venue: DBE Auditorium, 222 Struben Street, Pretoria
Platform: In-person
Media are invited to attend.
Enquiries:
Acting Director – Communication and Research
Terence Khala
Cell: 081 758 1546
Media Liaison Officer
Lukhanyo Vangqa
Cell: 066 302 1533
#GovZAUpdates
