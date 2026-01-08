Gauteng Provincial Government on matric results app

The Gauteng Provincial Government continues to make it easier for matriculants to access their 2025 examination results through the Gauteng Matric Results Online System, ensuring that learners can view their results quickly, securely, and conveniently as soon as they are officially released.

Recognising that results day can be both exciting and stressful for learners, the system has been designed with accessibility and ease of use in mind. Matriculants can check their results instantly on their smartphones, tablets, or other digital devices, allowing them to access their results in a private and supportive environment, at a time and place that suits them.

By providing a reliable digital platform, the Gauteng Provincial Government is supporting learners as they reach a major milestone in their academic journey and prepare for the next phase of their education, training, or career pathways.

Gauteng MEC for the Department of e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, said the system empowers learners by ensuring that critical academic information is available directly to them in a secure and protected manner.

“This digital platform ensures that matriculants can access their results easily and securely, while maintaining the privacy they deserve as they reflect on their achievements and prepare to take their next steps after completing school,” said MEC Dhlamini.

To access your 2025 matric results, simply visit https://results.gauteng.gov.za/ , enter your examination number, and click "search." Results will be available from Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

For more information contact:

Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

E-mail: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

