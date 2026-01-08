Border Management Authority intercepts unsupervised minors near Beitbridge Port Of Entry

The Border Management Authority (BMA), working in close collaboration with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), has intercepted more than 20 minors near the Limpopo River in the vicinity of the Beitbridge border fence.

The children, aged between 5 and 17 years, are believed to have been en route from South Africa to Zimbabwe when they were intercepted during routine border safeguarding operations. Among the group were 10 adults; however, preliminary verification conducted by BMA officials has confirmed that only one adult is the parent of one child. The remaining minors were found to be travelling without parental supervision or lawful guardianship.

“The interception has raised serious concerns regarding child protection, possible exploitation, and non-compliance with immigration and child welfare legislation. All individuals have been placed under the care of the relevant authorities, and processes are underway to ensure the safety, wellbeing, and lawful handling of the minors in line with South African laws and international child protection protocols, Dr Masiapato said.

The BMA is working closely with SAPS, the Department of Social Development, and other relevant stakeholders to verify identities, establish circumstances surrounding the movement of the children, and determine appropriate interventions.

Dr Michael Masiapato, has reiterated the Authority’s zero-tolerance approach to the unlawful movement of children across South Africa’s borders. “The protection of vulnerable persons, particularly children, remains a priority for the BMA. We will continue to intensify joint operations with our security cluster partners to prevent exploitation and safeguard the integrity of our borders,” he said.

#GovZAUpdates