Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport invites young people to apply for YearBeyond through the #SayYeBo recruitment campaign

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) is inviting young people across the province to apply for opportunities within the YearBeyond Programme.

YearBeyond is a youth in service partnership between Government, the National Youth Development Agency, donors, and NGOs. Initiated in the Western Cape, it is a national programme that provides unemployed youth (18-25 years old) with meaningful work experience and a pathway to further studies or work.

Running from 7 January to 13 February 2026, the #SayYeBo campaign invites young people to apply for a year of structured service - gaining valuable skills and experience while contributing positively to their communities.

Through YearBeyond, young people, known as YeBoneers, are placed in education and community-based programmes that respond to real needs.

These include learner support in schools, early childhood development, libraries and reading initiatives, youth wellbeing and social-emotional learning programmes, play-based activities, and broader social cohesion work. Speaking about the campaign, Western Cape MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport Ricardo Mackenzie, said it aims to address youth unemployment.

“Through the YearBeyond programme, we are creating meaningful pathways for young people who may be uncertain about their next steps. The programme provides an opportunity to gain a year’s practical experience, improve their CV and gain important skills which will help them to access future employment opportunities as employees or employers. We want to offer our youth this hand up to help them take the next steps towards becoming independent, thriving adults.”“Programmes like this give young people options. Without this, many young people might land up in gangs or on the street. I’m proud of this programme in that it provides a pathway to independence and employment,” said Minister Mackenzie.

The Minister highlighted that YearBeyond reflects WCG’s commitment to hope, optimism and practical pathways for youth, offering young people the chance to gain experience, build confidence and develop skills that support their transition into work or further study.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, added, “It is part of our responsibility to give young people the best possible chance to succeed in life - empowering them to uplift their families and make meaningful contributions to their communities. YearBeyond is a vital investment in the potential of our youth, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to get jobs and to thrive and play an active role in our economy. I urge young people to take full advantage of this incredible programme.”

Young people who are interested in applying are encouraged to:

Create or update their profile on www.sayouth.mobi

Ensure their address details are correct and up to date

Log in to the SAYouth.mobi platform and search for YearBeyond

Open the opportunity card for their municipality and apply

Select all 2026 YearBeyond programmes they are interested in

For more information on qualification criteria, go to https://www.yearbeyond.org/apply-1

Applications close on 13 February 2026.

The Minister encourages young people not to miss this opportunity to gain valuable work experience while giving back to their community.

