The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Hospitality Market at a CAGR of 0.576 between 2025 and 2029, revenue of 1.44 billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Hospitality Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospitality industry is rapidly embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to transform guest experiences and streamline operations. With AI technologies becoming increasingly sophisticated, this sector is witnessing remarkable growth and a promising future. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and the factors fueling this dynamic expansion of AI in hospitality.

Projected Market Size and Growth Rate of the Artificial Intelligence in Hospitality Market

The artificial intelligence in hospitality market has seen remarkable expansion in recent years. From a market value of $0.15 billion in 2024, it is expected to rise to $0.23 billion by 2025, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.1%. This surge during the historic period is largely due to the growing demand for improved customer experiences, widespread adoption of chatbots and virtual assistants, the untapped potential of AI in travel and hospitality sectors, and the use of advanced analytics alongside AI-powered robots to manage various on-property functions.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) in hospitality market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14039&type=smp

Looking ahead, the AI in hospitality market is anticipated to grow exponentially, reaching $1.44 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 57.6%. This forecasted expansion is driven by the increasing use of generative AI for creating dynamic content, integration with IoT, blockchain, and cloud technologies, efforts to enhance guest experiences, and rising consumer expectations. Key trends shaping this growth include adoption of cutting-edge technologies, a focus on personalized customer service, operational optimization, and addressing emerging challenges.

Understanding Artificial Intelligence in Hospitality and Its Applications

Artificial intelligence in hospitality involves applying AI technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, chatbots, blockchain, and big data analytics across the industry. These tools help improve efficiency, customize guest interactions, and innovate service delivery throughout various segments like accommodation, dining, entertainment, and customer relations. By integrating AI, hospitality providers can streamline operations while offering tailored experiences to enhance customer satisfaction.

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) in hospitality market report:

http://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-hospitality-global-market-report

Digitalization as a Primary Driver for AI Adoption in Hospitality

One of the main factors propelling the growth of AI in hospitality is the rapid digitalization within the industry. This process involves the comprehensive adoption of digital technologies to transform and improve hospitality services across the board. As businesses increasingly employ advanced digital tools, the demand for AI solutions rises to further optimize operations, elevate operational efficiency, personalize guest services, and enable data-driven decision-making.

Supporting this trend, a report from Boston Consulting Group in September 2022 highlighted that nearly half of travel and tourism companies have successfully undergone digital transformations—about 25% higher than the average across other industries. This significant shift toward digitalization acts as a strong catalyst for the ongoing expansion of AI applications in hospitality.

North America Leading the Artificial Intelligence in Hospitality Market

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in hospitality market. Alongside North America, the market analysis covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on AI adoption and growth patterns.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Hospitality Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Carbon Management System Global Market Report 2025

http://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-management-system-global-market-report

Metaverse Global Market Report 2025

http://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metaverse-global-market-report

Food Service Global Market Report 2025

http://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-service-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.