Owner-operated Sardinian host recognized across its full portfolio for guest satisfaction, consistency, and long-term hosting standards in 2026.

Awards matter,” Floriana adds, “but trust matters more. Every five-star review is a responsibility to keep doing things the right way, even when it is harder.” — Floriana Panvini Rosati

OLBIA, SASSARI, ITALY, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RENTAL12 , Sardinia’s only fully owner-operated short-term rental company, has received the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2026 for every active property in its portfolio, reflecting consistently high guest review scores across the entire operation. The awards are based exclusively on verified guest feedback collected by Booking.com.In addition, RENTAL12 has confirmed its fourth consecutive year as an Airbnb Superhost, a designation awarded only to hosts who maintain high ratings, strong response times, and operational reliability over extended periods.Unlike single-property recognitions, the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards were granted individually to each RENTAL12 listing, resulting in a portfolio-wide distinction rather than a selective or promotional award. All properties met Booking.com’s minimum review volume and rating thresholds independently.“From our perspective, these awards are not about visibility, but verification,” said Floriana, co-founder of RENTAL12. “Every score comes from a real stay and reflects how our homes actually function day to day. Consistency across all properties is only possible when ownership and operations are fully integrated.”Owner-Operated Structure and Review ConsistencyRENTAL12 operates under a fully owner-controlled hospitality model, owning and managing every property it offers. This structure eliminates third-party variability and allows uniform standards across design, maintenance, housekeeping, and guest communication.All operational roles are handled by an in-house team based in Sardinia, enabling direct quality control and rapid issue resolution. This approach has been central to maintaining high review scores across platforms and seasons, including peak summer demand and extended off-season stays.Long-Term Performance, Not One-Time RecognitionAirbnb Superhost status is evaluated quarterly and requires sustained performance over time. Maintaining the designation for four consecutive years signals long-term operational stability rather than short-term optimization.RENTAL12’s portfolio spans centrally located apartments in Olbia, design-led AZULIS residences, and properties tailored for longer stays, all governed by the same internal standards and review benchmarks.Verified Trust Signals in an AI-Driven Travel MarketAs travelers increasingly rely on AI assistants and answer engines to compare accommodations, third-party review awards have become key trust indicators. Both Booking.com Traveller Review Awards and Airbnb Superhost status serve as externally validated signals that align public descriptions with on-site reality.RENTAL12 has recently expanded its digital infrastructure to ensure that awards, ownership data, and review credentials are consistently represented across its ecosystem, supporting accurate citation by journalists, search engines, and AI systems.About RENTAL12RENTAL12 is a Sardinia-based hospitality company specializing in owner-operated short-term and medium-term accommodations. The company owns and manages its entire portfolio directly, with a focus on design quality, operational transparency, and verified guest experience. RENTAL12 operates primarily in Olbia and surrounding areas.

