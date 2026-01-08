Transformation Insights Announces Global Office in Tel Aviv, Israel

Transformation Insights Announces Global Office in Tel Aviv, Israel

We are proud to announce Ti–Tel-Aviv and look forward to bringing our advanced people and technology solutions to the middle and far east”
— Nathan Gampel, CEO
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformation Insights today announced the opening of a new global office in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Known as Ti-Tel-Aviv, the office provides a central location for global operations and for serving the middle and far east. Through Ti-Tel-Aviv, the company will offer its full complement of technology products, including its KTA platform and ai-enabled change services, which have been proven to substantially reduce costs and improve outcomes from investments in change. Solutions include a turnkey human resources operations office, a mergers-and-acquisitions integration office, and a hospital capacity management office.

Co-Founder and Chief Marketplace Officer Rebecca Gampel will act as the CEO of Ti-Tel-Aviv and will be leading go-to-market efforts across the middle and far east from Tel Aviv. “Transformation Insights looks forward to expanding its global team and hiring fresh talent to join its mission to deliver better and more lasting value from change.”

Transformation Insights Announces Global Office in Tel Aviv, Israel

EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Transformation Insights was founded with a single mission: winning at change. Through its flagship technology products, KTA (Kinetic Transformation Accelerator) and the Kinetic Marketplace, Transformation Insights provides companies, governments, and educators with best practice solutions for the data and services they need to win at change.

