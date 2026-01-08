Minister Thembi Simelane hands over title deeds in Bloemhof, 9 Jan

The Human Settlements Minister, Thembi Simelane, will visit Bloemhof in Lekwa – Teemane Local Municipality, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality in the North West to hand over title deeds, as part of the concerted efforts of restoring dignity to deserving beneficiaries. The visit will also include an assessment of progress made pertaining to the roll out of the Title Deeds Restoration programme towards the registration of more than 80, 000 title deeds across the country by 2030.

The Minister will hand over more than three hundred title deeds (300) to their rightful owners following the successful registration and transfer of 2468 properties to beneficiaries as part of the national Title Deeds Friday campaign. The campaign which is led by the National Department of Human Settlements, is aimed at fast tracking the issuing of title deeds to safeguard security of tenure and restore the dignity of beneficiaries whilst enabling them to participate actively in the economy.

The Minister, who will be accompanied by the Executive Mayor of Lekwa – Teemane Local Municipality, Cllr Sebang Motlhabi, will visit government subsidised homes (BNG) beneficiaries in Boitumelong Ext 5 where Title deeds are also being issued before a community engagement and a ceremonial title deeds handover programme.

Details are follows:

Date: Friday,09 January 2026

Deed To Door:

Time : 10:00 am - 10:30 am

Venue : Boitumelong Ext 5, Bloemhof

Stand No: 1 - 5843

Stand No: 2 - 5840

Stand No: 3 – 5813

Community Engagement

Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 hrs

Venue: Boitumelong Sportsfield

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

Dineo Thapelo, North West Department of Human Settlements Spokesperson

Cell: 072 218 2559

E-mail: dthapelo@nwpg.gov.za



