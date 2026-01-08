Minister Barbara Creecy undertakes back-to-school road safety campaign, 8 Jan
Members of the media are invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, on a back-to-school campaign at the Bapong Weighbridge and Rustenburg Vehicle Testing Station in the North West Province. The campaign will focus on improving scholar transport safety and law enforcement, with a specific focus on the roadworthiness of scholar transport and the fitness of operators.
Details are as follows:
DAY 1: VEHICLE TESTING STATION INSPECTION
Date: Thursday, 08 January 2026
Time: 09H30
Venue: Rustenburg Vehicle Testing Station, North West
DAY 2: SCHOLAR TRANSPORT
Date: Friday, 09 January 2026
Time: 09H30
Venue: N4 Bapong Weighbridge, North West
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance by Wednesday, 07 January 2026 at 15H00 with Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 or Ms. Yvonne Maqoboza on 078 456 6351.
Media Contacts:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
Simon Zwane
RTMC Spokesperson
Cell: 082 551 9892
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.