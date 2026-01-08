Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,709 in the last 365 days.

Minister Barbara Creecy undertakes back-to-school road safety campaign, 8 Jan

Members of the media are invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, on a back-to-school campaign at the Bapong Weighbridge and Rustenburg Vehicle Testing Station in the North West Province. The campaign will focus on improving scholar transport safety and law enforcement, with a specific focus on the roadworthiness of scholar transport and the fitness of operators.

Details are as follows:

DAY 1: VEHICLE TESTING STATION INSPECTION

Date: Thursday, 08 January 2026
Time: 09H30
Venue: Rustenburg Vehicle Testing Station, North West

DAY 2: SCHOLAR TRANSPORT

Date: Friday, 09 January 2026
Time: 09H30
Venue: N4 Bapong Weighbridge, North West

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance by Wednesday, 07 January 2026 at 15H00 with Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 or Ms. Yvonne Maqoboza on 078 456 6351.

Media Contacts:

Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015

Simon Zwane
RTMC Spokesperson
Cell: 082 551 9892

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Barbara Creecy undertakes back-to-school road safety campaign, 8 Jan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.