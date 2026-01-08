Global Experts and Nobel Laureates to Convene in Dubrovnik for Landmark AI in Medicine Conference

Prof. Dragan Primorac with Nobel Laureates Prof. Aaron Ciechanover, Prof. Richard Roberts and Prof. Thomas Südhof ISABS 14 banner HD OK

The 14th ISABS and Mayo Clinic Conference will showcase how artificial intelligence is transforming precision medicine, June 15–19, 2026

NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the world’s most influential scientific gatherings, the 14th ISABS and Mayo Clinic Conference on Advances in the Application of Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine“, will take place June 15–19, 2026, in the historic city of Dubrovnik, Croatia.This year’s conference will focus on the rapidly expanding role of artificial intelligence in biomedical research, diagnostics, and personalized healthcare. The event will bring together four Nobel Laureates and more than 600 leading scientists and clinicians from premier institutions worldwide, including Mayo Clinic, UPMC, Dartmouth College, Johns Hopkins University, Harvard University, MIT, Stanford University, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Penn State University, and many others.The conference aims to explore how AI-driven technologies are reshaping precision medicine by enabling earlier disease prediction, improving diagnostic accuracy, and supporting individualized treatment strategies across a wide range of medical disciplines. One session will be dedicated to AI in forensic and anthropological genetics.Prof. Dragan Primorac, President of ISABS, emphasized the significance of the event, said: "Artificial intelligence is not just a tool; it represents a paradigm shift in medicine. By integrating AI with genomics, molecular profiling, and clinical data, we are unlocking unprecedented opportunities to predict disease, tailor therapies, and improve patient outcomes worldwide. This conference will set the stage for the next era of precision medicine."The conference is co-organized by Mayo Clinic, the International Society for Applied Biological Sciences (ISABS), and St. Catherine Specialty Hospital , with support from the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. Numerous esteemed institutions are providing strong support for this landmark event, including the Croatian National Tourist Board, the Croatian Medical Chamber, the Croatian Medical Association, the International Center for Applied Biological Research, the Institute for Anthropological Research, the Croatian Society for Human Genetics, and the Croatian Society for Personalized Medicine. The official conference journal is the Croatian Medical Journal.About ISABSThe International Society for Applied Biological Sciences (ISABS) was established to advance applied biological sciences, particularly in clinical medicine, molecular genetics, forensic sciences, and biotechnology. Since its inception, ISABS conferences have attracted more than 7,000 participants and 861 lecturers, including ten Nobel Laureates, from over 85 countries.About Mayo ClinicMayo Clinic is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education, and research, providing whole-person care to patients worldwide. In 2022, its 7,300 physicians and residents, supported by 66,000 allied health staff, served 1.3 million patients from 130 countries. Mayo Clinic trains nearly 500 medical students and 2,000 fellows and residents annually.About St. Catherine Specialty HospitalLocated in Zagreb, Croatia, St. Catherine Specialty Hospital is a JCI-accredited European center of excellence and a pioneer in integrating personalized and regenerative medicine into clinical practice. It serves as the official healthcare provider for the Croatian Olympic Committee, Croatian Football Federation, and the World Taekwondo Federation, and functions as a teaching hospital for five medical schools.About the American Academy of Forensic SciencesFounded in 1948, the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS) is a multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to advancing science and its application to the legal system. Its 6,500 members represent the United States, Canada, and 70 other countries, actively practicing forensic science and conducting research worldwide.

